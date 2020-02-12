Global Cannabis Testing Market to be Worth Around USD 2,012 Million By 2024 - Zion Market Research

Cannabis Testing Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cannabis Testing Market by Product and Software (Products and Software (Cannabis LIMS)), by Method of Testing (Potency, Heavy Metal, Terpene Profiling, Microbial Analysis, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, and Genetic), and by End-User (Cannabis Testing Laboratories, Research Institutions, Cultivators, and Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2024”. According to the report, the global cannabis testing market was valued at approximately USD 910 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,012 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 12.0% between 2018 and 2024.

Cannabis testing detects active ingredients like terpene and cannabinoids by using chromatographic or analytical testing. The increase in the legalization of cannabis in various countries, growing awareness through various conferences and seminars and an increase in the technological advancements related to cannabis testing are fueling the expansion of the global cannabis testing market.

The global cannabis testing market can be divided based on product and software, a method of testing, and end-users. Based on product and software, the cannabis testing market can be classified into products and software. The product segment is further divided into analytical instruments, which includes spectroscopy instruments, chromatography instruments, and others, and consumable includes standards and CRMS, chromatography columns, sample preparation products, and supplies and accessories. In 2017, the product segment acquired the highest market share. The rise in the demand for testing methods, such as pesticides screen and potency testing, which mainly requires the use of analytical instruments, is fueling the demand for this product segment. Additionally, the recurring need for consumables to conduct testing techniques and the introduction of technologically advanced devices are also driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of the method of testing, the cannabis testing market can be categorized into potency, pesticide screening, microbial analysis, genetic, heavy metal, residual solvent screening, and terpene profiling. The potency segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast timeframe.

Based on end-users, the cannabis testing market can be fragmented into research institutions, cannabis testing laboratories, drug manufacturers and dispensaries, and cultivators. The cannabis testing laboratories segment is projected to lead the end-user segment of the cannabis testing market in the forecast timeframe. The rise in the number of cannabis testing labs due to the legalization of cannabis in various regions, availability of technologically advanced products in laboratories, and increasing investments made by the companies in developing their laboratories are fueling the growth of this segment globally.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regional segments of the global market for cannabis testing. North America is projected to lead the cannabis testing market in the forecast timeframe, due to the legalization of cannabis by major states in the U.S. and Canada and the presence of major market players. Rising investments for cannabis testing, growing awareness about cannabis, and increasing opportunities for the use of pesticide screening are some factors fueling the development of the cannabis testing market in the European region. In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is predicted to show increased demand for cannabis testing market, owing to the rise in the use of cannabis to treat diseases and the recent changes in the law for acceptance of cannabis and marijuana for medicinal purposes. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to show steady growth in the demand for cannabis testing market in the forecast timeframe. Growing usage of cannabis LIMS, increasing awareness about cannabis through seminars and conferences, and acceptance of cannabis by the government is expected to fuel the expansion of cannabis testing market in these regions.

The main players in the global cannabis testing market are AB SCIEX LLC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, CannaSys, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, GenTech Scientific, Millipore Sigma, PerkinElmer, Inc., PharmLabs, LLC, and Cannabix Technologies, Inc. These companies focus on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016, AB SCIEX LLC (U.S.) collaborated with CW Analytical, a cannabis testing laboratory, which develops cannabis testing standards.

This report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Products & Software Segment Analysis

Products

Analytical Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Others

Spectroscopy Instruments

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Other Analytical Instruments

Consumables

Chromatography Columns

Standards & CRMS

Sample Preparation Products

Supplies & Accessories

Software (Cannabis LIMS)

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Method of Testing Segment Analysis

Potency

Heavy Metal

Terpene Profiling

Microbial Analysis

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Genetic

Global Cannabis Testing Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Cannabis Testing Laboratories

Research Institutions

Cultivators

Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa





