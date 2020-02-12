Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Kenya paid a Farewell Call on the Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya

On 6 February 2020, H.E. Mr. Cherdkiat Atthakor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Kenya, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Ababu Namwamba, Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, to bid farewell after completing his tour of duty. Both sides were encouraged by the increased multi-faceted cooperation, bilaterally and multilaterally. They also exchanged views on how to further deepen the existing cooperations, including trade, investment, development cooperation, cooperation in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Scheme and cooperation in the multilateral stage. The Ambassador also expressed his deep appreciation for the cooperation and continued support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya in fostering relations between the two countries in all dimensions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.