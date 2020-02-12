Industrial Waste Management Market to be Worth USD 199.67 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research

According to the report, the industrial waste management market accounted for USD 133.55 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 199.67 Billion by 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Industrial Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Recycling, Landfill, and Incineration), by Type (Non-Hazardous and Hazardous), by End-User (Machinery & Equipment, Food & Drug, Metallic Minerals, Electronics, Plastic & Chemicals, Textile, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2025.”According to the report, the industrial waste management market accounted for USD 133.55 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 199.67 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2025.

Industrial waste is simply a catchall term for the undesired by-products of industrial activities such as mining and manufacturing. The rising price of oil coupled with higher costs of landfill disposal is raising interest in conversion technologies including traditional sources such as mass-burn and landfill gas-to-energy, as well as more exotic methods such as gasification, plasma arc gasification, hydrolysis, and pyrolysis.

Increasing focus on energy and resource recovery around the globe is one of the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of industrial waste management market in the forecast timeline. While global demand projections for water, food, and energy predict continuous and significant growth, the declining reserves of the non-renewable elements such as phosphorus, copper, and zinc emphasize the need for more investments in resource recovery and reuse across the food, waste and sanitation sectors. Aside from the reduction of food waste along the food chain, resource recovery allows capturing value even from apparently wasted resources.

On the basis of end-user, industrial waste management market is segmented into machinery & equipment, food & drug, metallic minerals, electronics, plastic & chemicals, textile, and others. E-waste contains precious metals including gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium, but it also contains valuable bulky materials such as iron and aluminum, along with plastics that can be recycled. Over the past 12 months, millions of dollars have been poured into companies providing electronic waste (e-waste) recycling or marketing services, both for consumers and for businesses. Similarly, growing resource costs, stricter waste control, disposal laws, and higher disposal costs have encouraged firms to search for waste reduction opportunities in textile market as well.

The Food & Drug industry wastes $50 billion a year due to inefficient manufacturing. The efficient management of waste can bring down the cost of production of processed foods and minimize the pollution hazard. Mineral processing wastes are wastes that are generated during the extraction and beneficiation of ores and minerals. Although many sources of mining activity are located in remote areas, nearly every region has significant quantities of mineral processing wastes. The mining industry has traditionally made use of its own waste materials, either by reprocessing to recover additional minerals.

The key players operating in the industrial waste management market are Clean Harbors, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., Suez Environment, Remondis SE & Co. KG, Veolia Environnement, Waste Management, Inc., Casella Waste Systems, Inc., Heritage Environmental Services, LLC, among others.

This report segments the global industrial waste management market as follows:

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Service Segment Analysis

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Type Segment Analysis

Non-Hazardous

Hazardous

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Machinery & Equipment

Food & Drug

Metallic Minerals

Electronics

Plastic & Chemicals

Textile

Others

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

