Probiotics Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.81% through 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing consumption of Probiotic products for health benefits is also the major factor to drive the Probiotics market growth.

Further, consumption of Probiotics to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the digestive tract, leading to improved nutrient absorption and bowel movements.

Intake of Probiotics to prevent the overgrowth of harmful microbes including candida, escherichiacoli, helicobacter pylori, and salmonella.



Consumption of Probiotics to help health benefits including reducing dental caries, prevention of oral candida infections, and managing periodontitis in order to increase the demand for Probiotic products.

Cumulative demand for functional foods products has an extra ingredient added to provide the product with an additional function resulting to offer health benefits to consumers.

In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with growing disposable income to increase the demand for functional foods and drinks with probiotic ingredients among regions.

However, lack of consistency in government principles pertaining to the entry of new market players, product launches, and product expiry dates differ from country to country to poses challenges over the market growth.



The Asia Pacific to emerge with strong growth for probiotics market growth regionally

Asia Pacific to hold the major market share for probiotics market growth, owing to increasing demand for nutritious food products coupled with the growing technology base resulting in the improved demand for probiotics in the Asia Pacific region.

Further,swift economic growth in developing economies including China, Japan, Australia and others led to a substantial increase in the disposable incomes of livestock owners which in turn, driving the demand for probiotic-based food in the Asia Pacific market globally.

In Asia Pacific, the Probiotic yogurts and skimmed milk products in the functional foods segment to help in maintaining heart and brain health and also help prevent osteoporosis.

In addition, high production cost of the probiotics final product is also high, marketing and distribution of the products require different packaging and distribution channels as compared to common products that are challenging the market size.

Though consumers are aware of the health benefits of probiotics, their high prices are limiting them from buying the product, which is a trial for key manufacturers.

Prominent key firms contributing a major market share

Launches, R&D studies, development of cutting-edge technologies by key players is boosting the Probiotics market growth. Further, in 2020, Researchers in Iran backs the value of probiotics in shrimp ponds.

In addition, in 2020, new techniques by the Department of Biotechnology’s Biotech Consortium India Limited promises to help prolong the shelf life of probiotics products.

Accordingly, in 2020, UAS to provide the probiotic to all future clinical studies involving both Dr.Panigrahi and PPLP-217.

Moreover, in 2019, Researchers suggested probiotics that support a healthy gut microbiome which may prevent gut inflammation and other intestinal problems.

Furthermore, in 2019, Neuraxpharm launched its probiotic product PS128™ in the European market.

Additionally, Colic Calm®, Launched an infant & child probiotic for the digestive health of infants and children.

Markey players of the probiotics market include Arla Foods, Inc., Lallemand Inc.,Danisco A/S, Chr. Hansen, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc. (Kevita), Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, LifewayFoods Inc., BioGaia, and Moringa Milk among others.

