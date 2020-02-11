SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:



JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

SunTrust Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

A webcast of the JMP presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

SurveyMonkey

investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Lara Sasken

lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.