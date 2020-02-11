DOE Issues Draft RFP for Idaho Cleanup Project Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) issued a Draft Request for Proposals for the Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) procurement at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) site, near Idaho Falls, Idaho, and the Fort St. Vrain facility in Colorado.

The new ICP contract is anticipated to be an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated contract ceiling of approximately $6.4 billion over a 10-year ordering period. Work to be performed under the new contract will include:

Operations of the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit;

Spent nuclear fuel management, including Nuclear Regulatory Commission-licensed for the Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installations (ISFSI) located at the INL site and the Fort St. Vrain (FSV) ISFSI near Platteville, CO;

Transuranic and low-level waste disposition and management;

Facility deactivation and decommissioning;

Environmental remediation activities; and

Facility Infrastructure.

EM is pursuing a streamlined selection process under EM’s end-state contracting model for this procurement, which focuses on the most discriminating evaluation elements of key personnel, management approach, past performance, and cost to support a qualifications-based selection of the offeror team that represents the best value to the government. The streamlined ESCM also shifts focus on post-award partnering to determine the most appropriate requirements and technical approach to achieve the greatest amount of cleanup progress.

A dedicated webpage has been established for the ICP procurement. All news/announcements, documents (including the Draft and Final RFP), questions/answers, pre-solicitation conference information, and related links will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/icp/. The Draft and Final RFP will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.