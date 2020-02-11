SmithGroup Names Brian Rener Mission Critical Leader

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has named principal and electrical discipline leader Brian Rener, PE, as the firm’s Mission Critical leader. Rener will partner with Ed Burton, SmithGroup’s Science & Technology Practice director, to enhance the firm’s position as a national leader in the design and delivery of data centers and high-performance computing facilities.

Rener brings more than 30 years of experience in the design of critical electrical systems for institutional clients and science & technology facilities across the country. He has designed mission critical systems for a variety of the Department of Energy’s national laboratories and other government agencies including the Social Security Administration. Most recently, he oversaw the design of a new supercomputing facility, the Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Prior to joining SmithGroup in 2014, Rener led mission critical projects for clients including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania and Microsoft.

A nationally-recognized expert in data center engineering, Rener has authored many articles and frequently presents on a range of topics influencing electrical engineering, data center design and mission critical projects in association with partners such as Argonne National Laboratory and the Electric Association of Chicago.

“The mission critical marketplace is undergoing substantial shifts with increased use of IoT devices, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, edge computing and the deployment of 5G networks,” says Burton. “Brian has a comprehensive understanding of the complex, evolving issues that clients are facing. He possesses the expertise and drive necessary to deliver strategic solutions to help them create systems that are innovative and resilient.”

SmithGroup’s team of science and technology and mission critical experts design flexible, scalable and adaptable spaces to support high-performance computing and reliable data storage. The Science & Technology Practice has delivered cutting-edge, sustainable designs for over 75 mission critical projects, including facilities for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Indiana University, University of Utah, the Salt River-Maricopa Indian Community, Equinix and confidential technology clients.

Rener graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Michigan State University. He is a registered professional engineer in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and 15 other states and is a LEED accredited professional. He serves as Co-Chair on the Village of Lake Bluff Sustainability committee and sits on the editorial board of Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

