Franklin Wireless announces LTE devices integrated with its IoT platform “Pintrac”, approved by a tier one U.S. wireless operator

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in mobile broadband, is proud to announce Pintrac, an all in one Internet of Things (IoT) platform, geared to support consumer and enterprise solutions. Pintrac is a cloud based IoT solution that is integrated with Franklin IoT devices and mobile applications to deliver a complete consumer experience.

Pintrac brings tremendous value to wireless operators by offering a turn-key solution that doesn’t require additional support from other systems. Pintrac is able to accomplish this by bringing the network, device, data, and end user interface into one complete ecosystem.

Pintrac is built with wireless operators in mind to provide IoT solution for customers which will change the economics of IoT with state-of-the-art technology. Pintrac scales to comply with SOC2 Type II level by providing clients to trust service principles and criteria for security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

Pintrac is now in service with Franklin’s LTE IoT devices with a tier one wireless operator in the USA.

“Franklin Wireless is delighted to announce the launch of Pintrac. Bringing together a device, an application, and a server platform, Pintrac will make the experience of IoT more efficient and cost-effective for wireless operators, consumers and enterprise clients alike,” stated OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless.

The more detail information will be found at www.pintrac.com

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL ) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

