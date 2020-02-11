Rogers to Bring Customers Canada’s First 5G Device

/EIN News/ -- Rogers starts pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series to launch on Canada’s first 5G network



Rogers the first wireless carrier to certify a 5G device in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced it is bringing Rogers Infinite customers Canada’s first 5G smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series, starting March 6. Rogers recently announced it began to roll out Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, with 20 more markets to come this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are the latest in the Samsung Galaxy series and the first 5G-enabled smartphones to come to the Canadian market. The Samsung Galaxy Ultra 5G features include a 108MP High Resolution Camera, 100x Space Zoom, Single Take, 8K Video Snap, Bright Night and comes 5G-ready for peak performance on Rogers 5G network.

“We are thrilled to bring our Rogers Infinite customers the first 5G smartphone in Canada on the country’s first 5G network,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “Unlimited data is critical to unleash the full potential of 5G wireless technology and applications in the future, and our customers are ready to take full advantage of that potential with Rogers Infinite plans that let them share unlimited data with no overages across their devices on Canada’s only national network.”

Rogers 5G wireless service is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and select business plans, with more details to come. Rogers 5G-ready Infinite plans are the only plans of their kind that offer customers unlimited sharing with no overages for all lines and connected devices. Plans start at 10GB of high-speed data for every line. Beyond this, customers can use unlimited data at reduced speeds to browse, use social media, stream video and music, and send email and text messages.

“We’re excited to put Canada’s first 5G device in consumers’ hands, ensuring users are ready to experience all the benefits that 5G networks will bring. The Galaxy S20 5G series enhances everything consumers do on their phone – video, gaming, communication and more,” said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Sales and Product Management, Samsung Electronics Canada.

The Rogers 5G network initially uses 2.5 GHz spectrum in the downtown cores of Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal and will expand to use 600 MHz 5G spectrum later this year. 600 MHz is best suited to carry wireless data across long distances and through dense urban buildings, creating more consistent and higher quality coverage in both remote areas and smart cities. In the future, Rogers will also start deploying 3.5 GHz spectrum and dynamic spectrum sharing, which will allow 4G spectrum to be used for 5G.

As more 5G spectrum, devices and applications become available, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. 1G let customers make mobile phone calls, 2G enabled text messaging, 3G powered email and internet browsing, 4G delivered faster speeds and the on-demand economy. Over the next several years, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum, improved battery life and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like augmented and virtual reality, smart communities, remote patient health care, robotics and driverless vehicles.

Rogers is partnering with Ericsson, North America’s 5G provider of choice, to boost and densify Canada’s most trusted network with 4.5G and 5G technology. Rogers has partnered with Ericsson since the launch of wireless services in 1985.

Customers can pre-order the Samsung S20 series here . Rogers for Business customers can pre-order here .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

647-747-5118



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.