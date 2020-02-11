Andalou Naturals Announces a New Partnership With Vital Voices to Support Extraordinary Women Leaders Around the Globe

/EIN News/ -- Reinforcing its Value, “Beauty is Generous,” Andalou Naturals Cements its Commitment to Social Change and Women’s Empowerment with a New Partnership



SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andalou Naturals , the leader in facial skincare and body care in the natural channel, announced today its official partnership with Vital Voices , an international non-profit organization investing in women leaders who seek to improve their communities. Guided by the belief that women are essential to progress and prosperity, Vital Voices identifies and partners with extraordinary women around the world by unleashing their leadership potential to transform lives and the communities around them. Andalou Naturals’ latest partnership is a reflection of its dedication to meaningful social change and to support women through education and empowerment.

Andalou Naturals will sponsor Vital Voices’ VV GROW Fellowship with the Andalouminary Scholarship . The fellowship serves women who own, operate, and hold key decision-making authority in their business. The Vital Voices VV GROW Fellowship is a leading global accelerator program for women owners of small and medium sized enterprises. The program includes customized business skills training, leadership development, technical assistance, and access to networks. Through online and in-person training, Fellows focus on strategy and long-term business value, and put those concepts to work with action-oriented strategic plans to grow their businesses. They amplify their role as leaders in their businesses and communities by creating jobs, stimulating long-term economic growth and producing wider social benefits.

“Since its creation, Andalou Naturals’ mission has been to drive innovation in an industry dedicated to women’s wellbeing by pushing the boundaries of science in harmony with nature and by furthering the empowerment of women around the world,” said Virginie Descamps, Group Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of BWX, a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading brands. “We’re thrilled to be working with like-minded partners at Vital Voices to support the brilliant and courageous women who make an impact in their communities and drive innovation.”

“Through this partnership, we look forward to increasing the impact we’ll be able to make in the lives of women around the globe,” said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices. “Women business owners face disproportionate barriers in growing their businesses. Uplifting women to achieve their business goals is at the core of Vital Voices’ mission and the Andalouminary Scholarship will go a long way toward accelerating women’s achievements.”

For more information about Andalou’s partnership with Vital Voices and other charitable organizations, please visit Andalou.com .

ABOUT ANDALOU NATURALS

As pioneers in the natural beauty industry, Andalou Naturals was the first skin care company to ensure the purity of its ingredients through becoming 100% Non-GMO Verified, and the first to utilize the vitality of plants through Plant Stem Cell Science. It enhances skin’s natural radiance, harnessing the power of plants to fortify and nourish the body’s essential building blocks while supercharging natural defense systems to create a luminous, energized appearance from head to toe. Andalou Naturals’ commitment to beauty through pure ingredients, innovative formulas, eco-friendly practices, and cruelty-free standards guides the brand’s formulation while its dedication to the empowerment of women lays a beautiful foundation for generations to come.

ABOUT VITAL VOICES

Vital Voices Global Partnership is an international non-profit organization that identifies and partners with creative and fearless women leaders around the world. Vital Voices searches the world for women leaders with daring vision for change, then partners with them to make that vision a reality. We provide them with capacity building, skills training, grants, access to a network of their peers, mentorship, visibility, credibility, recognition of their efforts and guidance to accelerate change on a global scale.

For more than 22 years, Vital Voices has invested in women leaders from over 182 countries and territories. We are venture catalysts, supporting women who advance economic opportunity, increase political and public engagement, end gender-based violence and promote human rights. Vital Voices connects women already solving problems in their communities and equips them with the tools they need to incite global, positive change and accelerate shared progress for all. Visit www.vitalvoices.org to learn more.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

Contact: Andalou Naturals PR

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

andalou-pr@dadascope.com

