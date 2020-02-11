Tourmaline Partners Adds Senior Trader Joe Hodgkins in Sydney Office Amid Continued Asia-Pacific Growth

/EIN News/ -- Stamford, CT and Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, one of the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firms, today announced the hire of Joe Hodgkins as a senior trader. He will be based at the firm’s Asia-Pacific office in Sydney.

Tourmaline opened its Sydney office in January 2018 in response to increasing demand for outsourced and supplemental trading services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Since that time, the company has seen growing interest from APAC-based institutional investors that are finding value and opportunity in partnering with an unconflicted, unbiased, highly transparent buy-side trading firm.

Hodgkins comes to Tourmaline with extensive markets experience, spanning over 18 years of trading in Asia across senior buy- and sell-side roles. He was most recently at Citigroup, where he oversaw trading as Head of Thai Equities. Prior to his sell-side time, he spent eight years with Janus Capital in Asia, ultimately as Regional Head of Trading for five years. In that role he was responsible for all Asian trading across public equities, derivatives and futures.

Hodgkins’s specific areas of expertise include electronic and program trading, block trading and utilization of transaction cost analysis (TCA) to develop and improve trade implementation strategies.

“Joe is a natural addition to our deeply experienced Australia team,” said James Santo, Managing Director at Tourmaline in Sydney. “His nearly two decades of experience in Asia-Pacific markets speaks for itself. In addition, his strong TCA background and senior roles on both the buy- and sell-sides are exactly the skills most buy-side firms are looking for when selecting an outsourced trading provider, making him a perfect fit for us at Tourmaline.”

“In just two years, our Australia office has become one of Tourmaline’s biggest success stories,” said Aaron Hantman, Tourmaline’s Chief Executive Officer. “Hiring industry veterans like Joe helps us meet the demand increasingly coming from large asset managers and is emblematic of our ongoing commitment to provide clients unparalleled service and expertise by bringing in talent with vast experience in all aspects of trading.”

Tourmaline’s hiring of Hodgkins follows the appointment of Lincoln Wong as Head of Asia-Pacific Operations in 2019. A specialist in fund structuring, trade operations and the Asia-Pacific regulatory environment, Wong joined Tourmaline after ten years at asset manager PIMCO as Head of Operations in Australia, where he established and oversaw the middle office, fund operations and responsible entity teams. Earlier in his career, Wong spent five years at State Street overseeing fund accounting and custody operations for a range of large institutional and boutique hedge fund clients.

Tourmaline Partners provides trading solutions and expertise to over 300 institutional investment clients ranging from emerging hedge funds to the largest asset managers. Tourmaline’s Sydney office spearheads trading across the Asia-Pacific region, providing U.S. and European and regional firms a dedicated highly experienced Asian team to leverage.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline Partners is one of the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firms, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients’ trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 350+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Michael C. Kingsley Forefront Communications for Tourmaline Partners 914-522-9471 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com



