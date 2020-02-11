Lionesses to compete in inaugural Women’s Sevens Challenger series

The Kenya women’s national sevens team, Lionesses, are among the twelve teams lined up to compete at the inaugural HSBC Sevens Challenger Series event for women, which will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 28-29 March, 2020.

The Lionesses are alongside Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Scotland and hosts South Africa.

The 12 teams will be drawn into three pools of four teams that will compete towards a grand final where the winner gains core team status on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021, replacing the bottom placed core team at the end of this season and providing a clear and consistent pathway for teams to progress to play against the world’s best.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.