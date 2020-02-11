Ambassador Sun Gongyi Meets with Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training of Mauritius

On 6 February 2020, Ambassador Sun Gongyi met with Mr. Callichurn, Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training. The two sides exchanged views on topics such as strengthening pragmatic cooperation in the labour field between the two countries.

Ambassador Sun Gongyi congratulated Mr. Callichurn on his appointment as minister, saying that China and Mauritius have maintained long-term friendly relations. In recent years, the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of labour, human resource development and training has progressed smoothly. China is willing to further strengthen close exchanges and ties with Mauritius in relevant fields. Ambassador Sun introduced the latest situation on China's combating the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus and expressed his gratitude to the Ministry for extending visas for those Chinese workers who planned to stay in Mauritius during the time of the outbreak. He also hoped that the restrictions on issuing new work permits would be lifted as soon as possible.

Minister Callichurn expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its long-term assistance to Mauritian economic and social development, affirming the outstanding contribution of Chinese enterprises to local construction, and saying that in the context of friendly China-Mauritius relations the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of labour, human resource development and training, thus pushing forward bilateral relations.



