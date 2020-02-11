Digital Ally, Inc. and InSight Mobile Data Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- InSight Mobile Data and Digital Ally Will Join Forces To Provide Commercial Fleet Managers With the Most Complete Video Event Recording Solution

Lenexa, KS, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, announced today its partnership with InSight Mobile Data, a leading provider of fleet management, driver safety and mobile data solutions, in a joint effort to provide commercial fleet managers with the highest quality video event recorders and software.

Digital Ally will offer its innovative in-vehicle, multi-camera solution and back office software to customers who require multiple recording channels, as well as integrate important software features into StreetEagle®, the fleet management platform developed by InSight Mobile Data.

Critical new software features to be integrated into Digital Ally’s solution include electronic logging devices (ELDs), which replaced paper logbooks used to record hours of service for over-the-road trucking, motor coaches and commercial buses. Other features include enhanced video transfers along with the integration of dispatch (CAD) systems used primarily in the EMS community.

“Partnering with InSight Mobile Data gives Digital Ally the ability to incorporate crucial software features into our products that will increase the overall productivity for our customers while expanding into new markets,” stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “A key feature we are very excited to now offer is electronic logging devices, or ELDs, that will allow us to continue to diversify our portfolio. We look forward to working with InSight Mobile Data and their highly skilled team to provide fleet managers the tools they need to keep their drivers safe,” concluded Mr. Ross.

Doug Hawley, InSight Mobile Data’s CEO stated, “Digital Ally has been a leader in high quality video solutions, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with them to provide the best-in-class services to our mutual customers. Our customers know that in order to improve driver safety, they need to be able to identify poor driving habits in real time and provide the necessary coaching to change their drivers’ unsafe behavior. Now with a combined solution from Digital Ally and InSight, not only can they “Capture Truth,” they can improve performance,” said Hawley.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About InSight Mobile Data

InSight Mobile Data develops innovative mobile resource management and fleet safety solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. Our fully configurable StreetEagle® software platform provides the ability to capture, analyze and integrate mission-critical data from ALL mobile assets - vehicles, equipment and workers – to improve operational efficiency and safety. For more information visit www.insightmobiledata.com

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company’s partnership with InSight Mobile Data will yield the desired results to the parties; whether the Company will be able to launch the integrated product on a cost effective basis; whether such product will perform as intended; whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the new integrated product offering; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes,” "expects," "anticipates,” "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should" or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.