Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe to be a Featured Speaker at "Business of Cannabis Summit"

PLDO Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe

Attorney Rackliffe has been at the forefront of advising businesses on cannabis law and policies in medical and recreational markets in NE and elsewhere.

JOHNSTON, RI, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe, a leading authority and advisor to cannabis industry business owners and investors, will be a featured speaker at the “2020 Business of Cannabis Summit,” sponsored by Providence Business News, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Providence Omni Hotel, 1 West Exchange Street in Providence. For details and to register, visit PBN Cannabis Summit The summit will cover the evolution of the cannabis industry in Rhode Island and address topics such as the financial costs, benefits and/or negative impact of expanding legalization for adult recreational use in Rhode Island, as well as the business challenges facing marijuana cultivators and emerging ancillary companies in this highly regulated industry. Attorney Rackliffe will be joined by Kristyn M. Glennon, Vice President, BSA/AML Officer with BayCoast Bank, Mitzi Hollenbeck, Partner, Cannabis Advisory Services Practice with Citrin Cooperman, and Karyn Rhodes, VP/Partner, Complete HR Solutions, a division of Complete Payroll Solutions in the panel discussion. Steve Hoffman, Chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission will provide opening remarks.Attorney Rackliffe is a corporate and business attorney and considered a leading authority in the areas of corporate and regulatory compliance in multiple industries, including within nascent cannabis industries. For the better half of a decade, he has been at the forefront of advising businesses on the ever-evolving state and federal cannabis law and policy landscape in both medical and recreational markets throughout New England and elsewhere. Within the State of Rhode Island alone, Attorney Rackliffe has advised approximately two dozen licensed cultivation companies through real estate, licensing, regulatory compliance and investment related matters. Outside of Rhode Island, he routinely advises dispensary and cultivation operators, both publicly traded and private, including the owner of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation on the east coast. In addition, he advises investors on risk mitigation measures within the cannabis space. His experience also includes representing clients in the nation’s burgeoning hemp industry.He earned his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Providence College, and is admitted to practice in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. To contact Attorney Rackliffe, call 401-824-5100, or email brackliffe@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara ("PLDO") attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



