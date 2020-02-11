OE Releases FY2021 Budget Request

The Department of Energy has released its FY 2021 budget request. The Office of Electricity’s (OE) FY 2021 request reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to a secure, resilient power grid, which helps ensure our national security, a strong economy, and the availability of services Americans rely on every day (e.g. power for their homes or emergency services). Notably, OE’s FY 2021 budget request continues to invest in the North American Energy Resilience Model and energy storage, among other important tools and technologies. Details of OE’s budget request are available HERE.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.