NEW NO FADE FRESH SYSTEM LAUNCHES IN MASS RETAIL TO PREVENT HAIR COLOR FADE

Fort Lauderdale, Feb. 11, 2020 -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., February 11, 2020 -- One of the biggest challenges with hair color is that the beautiful color fades too quickly. Now there's an innovative solution that maintains "first-day fresh" hair color between applications. The revolutionary new No Fade Fresh collection of color depositing shampoos and conditioners is the ultimate solution in color care, designed to keep color vibrant and true-to-tone every day between fresh hair color applications at home or in the salon. Relying on the highest level of salon expertise, No Fade Fresh comes in seven amazing colors to refresh natural, pastel, and vivid tones and is launching in the hair color aisles of select CVS Pharmacy stores.



THE NO FADE FRESH VISION…AND VISIONARY

The DNA of No Fade Fresh is rooted in the professional salon industry. It is the brainchild of hair color pioneer and visionary Leland, who is instantly recognized in the hair color world by his mononym. Leland is considered a hair color guru for his passion for the craft, creativity and new technology of professional hair color. With No Fade Fresh, he has devised a way to give every consumer an instant boost of color refreshment that’s fast, simple, fun and commitment-free.



THE NO FADE FRESH LINEUP The No Fade Fresh collection includes seven color depositing shampoos and seven color depositing conditioners in corresponding shades. A shade for everyone, with choices ranging from Natural Blonde and Natural Brown to Silver Platinum, and even a Bright Red. There’s also an option to experiment with delicate pastels like Light Pink and Lavender, or play with a bold Purple Bordeaux.



Each No Fade Fresh color depositing shampoo and conditioner has proprietary BondHeal bond repair technology built-in to counteract the dry, damaging effects of bleach and hair color. It strengthens and repairs hair from the inside out, while sealing in the color.



No Fade Fresh also offers a separate hydrating and healing clear Conditioning Mask called BondHeal. The deep penetrating formula contains the highest amount of BondHeal, targeting the most dry and damaged sites deep in the hair with moisture and nourishment to prevent further damage. Recommended for all hair types and textures.

SMART LABEL FOR SMART CHOICES

With No Fade Fresh, customers can always make the right color choice that puts you in control of your hair color, thanks to a uniquely-designed interactive label on each bottle that provides expert salon colorist advice. Color swatches on the front of each product label show customers the result they wish to achieve. An instruction panel on the back can be activated with a QR code that leads to a revolving selection of how-to videos covering a multitude of ways to use the product.



“With our smart labels, we’re literally putting the colorist’s knowledge and creativity in the stores as well as in the shower with the customer,” says Leland. “This information was created with our experienced team of expert salon colorists who actually talk to the user, guaranteeing the best, most suitable and long-lasting hair color.”

THE CLEAN BEAUTY DIFFERENCE

Every No Fade Fresh formula contains the highest quality ingredients. The color depositing shampoos and conditioners are PETA-certified, 100 percent cruelty free and vegan, and free of harsh sulfates, parabens, gluten, mineral oil, ammonia and peroxide. What’s more, the colors are FDA and EU safety-compliant.



No Fade Fresh is launching at select CVS Pharmacy stores and on CVS.com February 27, 2020. The products are also available, along with more information, at www.NoFadeFresh.com.

ABOUT NO FADE FRESH

No Fade Fresh is the latest indie brand venture from hair color pioneer Leland. He launched his career as a new product developmental consultant for a variety of the largest global hair color companies. He founded ARTec in 1989 and invented the first color depositing shampoos and conditioners. ARTec was later sold to L’Oréal. He also founded Celeb Luxury in 2016 for salon professionals and their clients. As CEO of No Fade Fresh, Leland continues to pursue his love for hair color products and technology and to bring his understanding of salon quality TRUE color care products to hair color customers everywhere.

