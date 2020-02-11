Access Announces Acquisition of Information Governance Solutions (IGS) and Virgo™

Records and Information Management Leader Further Strengthens Information Governance Solutions, Including Policy Control Software for Retention and Privacy

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider in the world, today announced the acquisition of Information Governance Solutions (IGS), the creator of Virgo. An information governance (IG) software solution, Virgo simplifies management and control of information retention and governance rules mandated by thousands of compliance and privacy regulations most companies must follow. The increase in new and frequently changing global, state and local retention and privacy regulations makes the Virgo solution a foundational requirement for every information governance program.



Following Access' acquisition of Montaña & Associates , the acquisition of IGS' Virgo combines deep consulting expertise on privacy and information governance at Montaña & Associates with the leading information governance software solution available in the market, furthering Access' mission of advancing how the world manages information.

Virgo is a leading cloud-based software solution that provides continuously updated legal research on privacy and information governance requirements and enables quick and accurate creation of global retention policies and schedules. Virgo simplifies the process clients use to retain their information for the time mandated by the laws and regulations they are subject to in the countries and jurisdictions in which they operate. Updated and defensible polices keep clients audit-ready and better able to address privacy mandates, while at the same time enabling consistent policy control in systems for the destruction of information that could pose security and audit risks.

As enterprises move to the cloud, Virgo's built-in Microsoft Office 365 Connector simplifies how organizations are able to enforce compliance obligations across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and OneDrive for Business. Small businesses to Fortune 1000 companies rely on Virgo to improve their global compliance and information governance effectiveness, reduce their costs, avoid risks and improve operational efficiencies.

To offer clients the most accurate legal and regulatory record-keeping software, Access will combine Montaña & Associates' LexiTrac capabilities, including its pioneering privacy advisor module, into IGS' Virgo platform for policy control of retention and privacy.

"The IGS acquisition, together with our prior acquisition of Montaña & Associates, brings world-class solutions and services to Access clients for electronic and physical information management and compliance," said Rob Alston, Chief Executive Officer of Access. "Information governance advisory services and software are crucial to data security and risk reduction in the entire information management lifecycle-from document management to secure record destruction."

"IGS and Virgo are natural complements to Access' growing business, and we are excited about scaling Virgo and its capabilities toward a broader vision for information governance," said John Isaza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IGS. "Attorneys, paralegals and certified records managers use our Virgo software to consistently advise organizations on how to best manage and comply with their records programs on a global scale. We can help organizations from small businesses to large multi-national companies improve their approach, become more efficient, and avoid security risk and regulatory fines."

"Today's rapidly expanding regulatory environment is increasingly complex and dynamic," said privacy and compliance expert, John Montaña, Vice President of Advisory Services for Access. "Data privacy laws such as GDPR and the California CCPA, and the regulatory enforcement schemes for them that are now emerging, create complex challenges for any organization. We're excited to join forces with IGS to offer the very best information governance consulting services and software to help our clients meet these challenges and better manage their information management privacy, compliance and risk."

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit www.access.com .

