New Hope Network Unveils Top 100 Responsible Health & Wellness Influencers of 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Network , producer of Natural Products Expo , the world's largest natural, organic and healthy products event, has unveiled its list of the Top 100 Responsible Health and Wellness Influencers of 2020 . The inaugural list, which will be issued annually, shines a spotlight on the predominant voices influencing today’s health conversation online.



New Hope Network scoured profiles and gave special precedence to those influencers who can back up their content with credentials and expertise, ranging from registered dietitians and certified health coaches to personal trainers and experienced chefs. Other criteria included the quality and integrity of content, the consistency of wellness inspiration, an authentic voice and the ability to connect and engage with followers. Many influencers on the list demonstrate an innovative approach to messaging and content offerings, ranging from books and podcasts to meal plans and downloadable guides.

According to a NEXT Data & Insights 2019 consumer research study, 34% of consumers have bought a food or beverage product they’ve learned about from an influencer on social media. As the number of social media influencers has grown, so has confusion and skepticism about the quality and reliability of health and wellness content being pushed out to consumers. New Hope Network recognizes the challenge and is taking a leadership role by vetting this growing space.

“Influencer can mean so many things in 2020 and we want to help demystify who is putting out valuable content for people seeking credible health and wellness influencers to follow. We have been continuously impressed with these 100 influencers, whom each exemplifies influence as a force for good,” said Jessie Shafer, Director of Influence & Health Education at New Hope Network. “And we aren’t stopping here! Social media is such a dynamic space that we will continue to scour accounts for inspiring new influencers to follow and support throughout the year and at our events.”

The complete list includes several dozen influencers who will be at Natural Products Expo West March 3-7, 2020 in Anaheim, CA, including the Natural Products Expo West Fab 5 Influencer Team, made up of Rachel Mansfield (RachL Mansfield), Sonya and Alex Overhiser (A Couple Cooks), Lisa Leake (100 Days of Real Food), Cassy Joy Garcia (Fed + Fit) and Kanchan Koya (Spice Spice Baby). Additionally, New Hope Network will host the 4th annual Influencer Summit at Natural Products Expo East on September 25. The trade show will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia September 23-26, 2020.

New Hope Network also manages a community of more than 450 responsible health and wellness influencers in its New Hope Influencer Co-op, which brings together wellness-focused content creators and influential thought leaders around a united mission to spread more heath to more people. Influencers who wish to apply may visit newhopeinfluencers.com.

For ongoing conversations follow @NatProdExpo on Twitter and Instagram , and visit New Hope on Facebook .

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network, by Informa Markets, is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Contact: Carrie Kocik Public Relations New Hope Network 617-694-5971 ckocik@newhope.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.