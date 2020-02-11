Cosemi Expands Amazon Storefront with Addition of USB Hybrid Active Optical Cables

Offers Industry-Leading Portfolio of USB Active Optical Cables for Consumers Looking for the Optimal HD Experience

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. today announced that it has enhanced its Amazon storefront with the addition of a wide range of USB hybrid active optical cables. These cables, which will be available both on Amazon U.S. and Europe, bring consumers one step closer to the optimal HD experience.



Increased demand for higher resolutions is leading the charge for greater data communication bandwidth between sources and displays. The proliferation of 4K/8K and the skyrocketing popularity of augmented and virtual reality in gaming are all fueling bandwidth appetites. Copper cables just can’t cut it. Fiber optic cables enable transmission of bigger bandwidth at faster speeds and over longer distances. Colors are brighter, resolutions are higher and applications like gaming take on a level of immersive realism that goes well beyond the ordinary.

In an ongoing effort to bring fiber optic connectivity to the masses, Cosemi has made its USB family of cables easily accessible through Amazon. The Cosemi Amazon store now features USB cables with a variety of connectors to meet the needs of any home or office installation, along with HDMI cables that are available in lengths from 5 to 50 meters.

Cosemi’s USB cables support the latest 3.1 Gen 2 standards, which boast a 10 Gbps data transfer rate – making them a popular choice for not only streaming 4K video, but also video collaboration in conference and huddle rooms, and leading-edge peripherals like cameras, hubs, media servers, monitors, projectors, storage devices, and more. Built on the company’s patented hybrid AOC platform, which combines the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics, Cosemi’s USB cables can support any length up to 100 meters. All cables, regardless of length, are thin, flexible and light while being extremely robust. Consumers can now take advantage of high-speed USB connectivity in the following USB connector options:

Type A-A – Designed for general data extension of 3.1 Gen 2 devices, such as PCs to media servers and storage devices.

Type A-C – Designed for mobile devices using a smaller Type C connector, such as a virtual reality headset to PC or tablet to PC.

Type C-C – Designed for use when both connecting devices require the smaller Type C connector, such as tablet to portable media storage.

“About a year ago, we redesigned our USB AOCs from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of the wide range of USB applications that exist today,” said Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi. “USB 3.1 Gen 2 can reach speeds of up to 10G, while USB 2.0 allows interoperability and connectivity with almost any USB device or peripheral – and both are supported by Cosemi's USB AOCs. Now consumers can reap the benefits of USB, the most accepted and widely available interconnect solution, for any application and any length – without sacrificing speed.”

The A-A and A-C USB cables are available now on Amazon at http://bit.ly/CosemiUSB in select lengths, with the C-C cables to follow in early Q2 2020. In addition to its A-A, A-C and C-C USB cables, Cosemi also recently announced USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A to Locking Micro-B AOCs for industrial cameras, production items and other machine vision applications. These are available through distributors only.

To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5650a7-4190-4270-9ec8-cd52caabb79e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94635586-99d7-4f48-94b9-3d56de5cc62b

Cosemi USB Cable Cosemi has added its USB family of active optical cables to Amazon. A variety of USB connectors are offered to meet the needs of any home or office installation – and bring consumers one step closer to the optimal HD experience. USB Cable in Use Built on the company’s patented hybrid AOC platform, which combines the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics, Cosemi’s USB cables can support any length up to 100 meters.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.