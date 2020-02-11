Exults Sponsors the 10th Annual Texas Hold’ Em Charity Poker Tournament

Exults representatives, Philip DiPatrizio and Zach Hoffman, celebrating their second win at the 10th Annual Texas Hold’ Em Charity Poker Tournament Exults Internet Marketing Agency Sponsors the 10th Annual Texas Hold’ Em Charity Poker Tournament to Benefit the Jason Taylor Foundation and SIDES Charity

Last Saturday, Exults participated in the 10th Annual Texas Hold’ Em Charity Poker Tournament, benefiting the Jason Taylor Foundation and SIDES Charity.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL , UNITED STATES , February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults, a digital marketing agency located in Fort Lauderdale, is proud to have sponsored a table in the 10th Annual Texas Hold’ Em Charity Poker Tournament on Saturday, February 8th at Smoke on the Water in Weston.

“We are always excited to attend the Texas Hold’ Em Charity Poker Tournament event,” said Zach Hoffman, the CEO of Exults. “And by joining together we hope to make a difference in improving services to benefit the youth and saving lives from Ewing’s Sarcoma.”

Celebrity Cruises was the title sponsor of the event along with the support of other sponsors – Exults, Smoke on the Water, Milam’s Market, Baker Concrete Construction, StevenDouglas, Ultimate Software, and more!

Hosting over 160 players and 16 poker tables, last Saturday’s Charity Poker Tournament was a success.

This is the second year a representative from the Exults table has won the tournament. In 2012, an Exults table representative, Zach Hoffman, had taken the bracelet home. This year, an Exults representative, Philip DiPatrizio, was also a supporting sponsor and left the tournament as a winner, donating the cash prize for a good cause (See featured image).

The Jason Taylor Foundation’s mission is to support and create programs that facilitate the personal growth and empowerment of South Florida’s children in need by focusing on improved health care, education, and quality of life.

SIDES (Sydney’s Incredible Defeat of Ewing’s Sarcoma) Charity aims to help families suffering from Ewing’s Sarcoma and other pediatric cancers, and also helps fund research to find a cure for the disease.

Exults is proud to show support by sponsoring this great event raising funds to empower the younger generation and better the lives of those dealing with the unforeseen circumstances resulting from Ewing’s Sarcoma.

More About Exults:

Exults is a full-service internet marketing company that is results driven for its clients and offers a complete range of internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals. Exults premier services include Website Design, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, and Digital PR. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 954-763-1130.



