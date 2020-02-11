Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio named 2020 MenuMasters Innovator of the Year by Nation’s Restaurant News

Restaurateur in Chicago to be honored at awards ceremony at the Drake hotel in May

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Grueneberg, the chef and partner of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago, has been named MenuMasters Innovator of the Year. She will be honored at this year’s Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters gala, sponsored by Ventura Foods and held May 16 at The Drake Hotel in Chicago.



“I’m so pleased that we’re giving this award to Sarah Grueneberg, who has breathed new life into pasta by creating a fun and affordable restaurant that offers Italian classics as well as creative dishes inspired by her global travels,” NRN Senior Food & Beverage Editor Bret Thorn said.

Originally from Victoria, Texas, Grueneberg was the youngest woman sous chef of Brennan’s of Houston before she moved to Chicago and in 2005 to work at Italian fine-dining icon Spiaggia. She worked her way up from line cook to chef de cuisine in 2008 and executive chef in 2010. Under her leadership Spiaggia was awarded a Michelin star three years in a row.

She has traveled widely in Europe, Asia and the United States, and says that knowing the people and culture that created a dish has given her a deeper understanding of it. That has been expressed with dishes on the “Pasta Atipica” section of Monteverde’s menu, including wok-fried pasta Arrabbiatta, and Cannelloni Saltimboca.

After being a finalist on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef: Texas,” Grueneberg went on to open Monteverde with her long-time friend Meg Sahs in late 2015.

In 2016 Monteverde made the lists of best new restaurants in the country by multiple magazines, including Food & Wine, Bon Appétit and GQ. Monteverde also has been awarded three out of four stars by the Chicago Tribune. Also in 2016, Eater Chicago named it Restaurant of the Year.

In 2017, Grueneberg won the James Beard Foundation Award for best chef in the Great Lakes region, and in 2018 Monteverde was named Restaurant of the Year in the Jean Banchet Awards.

The MenuMasters Innovator award goes to chefs or operators at chains or independent restaurants who bring a new dynamic or style to food and dining. Past winners have included Paul Kahan, Stephanie Izard, David Barzelay, David Burke and Dan Coudreaut.

