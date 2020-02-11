President Requests $930.7 Million for Fossil Energy Programs

President Trump’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Congressional Budget Request seeks $930.7 million to fund the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE). The Budget Request is guided by FE’s commitment to addressing the Nation’s energy and environmental challenges. The Budget Request includes:

$730.6 million for the Fossil Energy Research and Development Program (FER&D), which includes research and development (R&D) programs in Advanced Coal Energy Systems and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Natural Gas Technologies; and Unconventional Fossil Energy Technologies from Petroleum – Oil Technologies; as well as funding for the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

for the Fossil Energy Research and Development Program (FER&D), which includes research and development (R&D) programs in Advanced Coal Energy Systems and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Natural Gas Technologies; and Unconventional Fossil Energy Technologies from Petroleum – Oil Technologies; as well as funding for the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL). $200.1 million for the Office of Petroleum Reserves, which includes the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and related Strategic Petroleum Account; the Naval Petroleum and Oil Shale Reserves; the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve; and the Energy Security and Infrastructure Modernization Fund.

The FY 2021 Budget Request focuses on early-stage R&D, and reflects an increased reliance on the private sector to fund later-stage research, development, and commercialization of energy technologies. Under the FY 2021 Budget Request, NETL would receive $117.5 million for NETL Research and Operations, NETL Infrastructure, and NETL Program Direction and an additional $34.9 million for Headquarters Program Direction and Special Recruitment to continue supporting NETL’s capabilities and competitiveness.

More details on the Office of Fossil Energy’s FY 2021 Congressional Budget Request can be found in FE’s Budget in Brief fact sheet.