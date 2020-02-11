Department of Energy Issues Request for Information for Biomass Co-Firing Emission Profiles and Impacts on Carbon Capture

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) issued a request for information (RFI) for coal/biomass co-firing emission profiles and the impacts of those technologies on carbon capture systems.

FE currently funds a large research and development program in carbon capture, and within its portfolio, FE funds work associated with negative emissions technologies (NETs). NETs consist of technologies such as direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). Coal/biomass co-firing combined with carbon capture, or BECCS, is an emerging area of interest for FE.

DOE-FE issued this RFI to understand the challenges of coal/biomass co-firing emissions on carbon capture systems and the availability of existing facilities that could perform testing.

DOE is seeking information from stakeholders, industry, National Laboratories, and academia. This is solely a request for information and is not a funding opportunity announcement (FOA). DOE is not accepting applications for this RFI.

Information received from this RFI may assist in establishing content for the preparation of future announcements. The RFI prompts respondents to address eight comments and questions.

FE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage responses to the RFI, which is posted as DE-FOA-0002281. To review the RFI, please click here. Responses must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. EST on February 21, 2020, to Susan.Miltenberger@netl.doe.gov, using the subject line “DE-FOA-0002281 – RFI”.

FE funds research, development and demonstration projects to reduce the risk and cost of advanced carbon technologies and further the sustainable use of the nation's fossil resources.