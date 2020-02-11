Atera Unveils Groundbreaking Data Science-Based Tool

Technology Auto-generates an Average of $89,000 in Recurring Revenue Opportunities for MSPs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera , developer of the Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced Atera Network Discovery—groundbreaking technology that scans the network across each device, collects data, and analyzes the viable business opportunities in an actionable format. The auto-generated business opportunities created for Atera’s thousands of Managed Service Providers worldwide (MSPs) produce an average of $89,000 in recurring revenue opportunities per MSP.



“Our new innovation unlocks incredible business opportunities for MSPs,” said Gil Pekelman, CEO at Atera. “When you activate Atera Network Discovery, it immediately goes to work to create new streams of recurring revenue. At the same time, it saves the MSP time and money because the technology scans the network automatically and continuously without having to add extra headcount. The first of its kind technology is disruptive in the market, providing MSPs with more upsell opportunities to gain the competitive edge.”

Benefits of Atera Network Discovery:

Provides an average of $89,000 in recurring revenue opportunities

Continuously scans the network and automatically extracts the list of business opportunities and tasks for the MSP

Provides network reports and insights on client networks, enabling MSPs to hold periodic business reviews

Identifies any unsecured components and configurations that might be vulnerable to a potential security breach

Alerts MSPs to any business opportunities within a specific network

Atera Network Discovery technology can be activated immediately for $39 per user, per month. To learn more about Atera, go to https://www.atera.com/network-discovery .

For a free 30-day trial of Atera, please call (877) 211-4666 or email info@atera.com .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines RMM , PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .

Media Contact

ARL Strategic Communications for Atera

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com







