PCS Edventures! Announces $1.8 Million STEM Order for PCS STEM Enrichment Programs

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced the receipt of orders totaling $1,776,037.00 for PCS STEM Enrichment Programs from a long-time corporate customer.



This year’s order represents a 25% increase over last year’s order, and is the largest order PCS has received from this customer.

Michelle Victor, Director of STEM Development at PCS, commented, “Our enrichment programs are designed to make it easy for educators to bring their students high-quality and highly engaging STEM programming. We are very excited that this summer so many kids will have the chance to build, code, create and imagine new possibilities for the future."

Michael Bledsoe, President of PCS, stated, “Within the next few weeks, we will be coordinating a joint press release with our long-time partner and customer describing the nature of their program and how PCS fits into their highly successful summer school curriculum. In the interim, we felt compelled to release this information to the public in a timely manner given the significance of this order to the Company.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://www.edventures.com/ .

