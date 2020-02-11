Rockcliff Expands Tower Deposit Towards Untested Tower South Anomaly

Results Include 3.95% CuEq Across 11.39 Metres and 4.06% CuEq Across 8.23 Metres

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Metals Corporation (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that the 2019 drill program on its 100% owned Tower property has discovered a copper-bearing extension to the existing Tower deposit. The discovery holes are located immediately south and up to 200 metres (m) from drill holes intersected in the Tower deposit. The copper rich massive sulphide mineralization of the Tower deposit is traceable using electromagnetic geophysical surveys. A similar, priority one electromagnetic geophysical anomaly termed the the Tower South Anomaly has been identified 700m south, and along strike of, the Tower deposit. This high priority target remains untested and is now drill ready.



A total of 26 holes totalling 11,030m were completed in late 2019. Significant highlight assays within the Tower deposit and along strike to the south of the Tower deposit include:

TB-045: yielded 13.28% CuEq across 4.15m

TB-047: yielded 13.30% CuEq across 3.81m

TB-049: yielded 8.34% CuEq across 2.34m

TB-055: yielded 3.95% CuEq across 11.39m

TB-058: yielded 8.71% CuEq across 4.84m

TB-063: yielded 4.06% CuEq across 8.23m

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “The extension of the mineralized zone by 200 metres to the south and towards the high priority Tower South Anomaly, especially finding thicker intersections near surface, bodes well for the updated NI 43-101 resource estimate update currently underway. The infill drilling also continues to confirm our previous understanding of the deposit. We look forward to completing the technical reports on the Tower, Talbot and Rail deposits later in the first quarter of this year.”

The significant down-the-hole assays from the 2019 Tower drill program are tabled below:

Hole # Actual drill Intercept in metres Cu% Zn% Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq% Description from to length TP19-038 221.60 226.67 5.07 2.32 0.52 0.29 13.04 2.84 extension hole TP19-039 210.10 213.70 3.60 1.87 0.92 0.31 10.48 2.53 extension hole TP19-040 379.50 382.26 2.76 0.28 0.10 0.03 1.56 0.36 Infill hole TP19-041 459.15 461.60 2.45 1.99 1.34 0.28 8.71 2.77 infill hole TP19-042 444.65 446.90 2.25 1.31 0.26 0.24 7.00 1.64 infill hole TP19-043 612.60 614.00 1.40 0.98 1.42 0.22 3.37 1.71 infill hole TP19-044 393.20 394.50 1.30 0.70 0.50 0.10 2.93 0.99 infill hole TP19-045 208.35 212.50 4.15 8.22 1.63 5.75 53.60 13.28 infill hole TP19-046 589.85 591.85 2.00 2.79 0.88 0.25 13.75 3.42 infill hole TP19-047 287.30 291.11 3.81 8.91 2.41 4.34 52.85 13.30 infill hole TP19-048 242.00 246.85 4.85 2.08 0.42 0.56 12.71 2.75 infill hole TP19-049 350.64 353.23 2.59 6.71 1.93 0.87 30.40 8.34 infill hole TP19-050 317.92 322.78 4.86 3.69 0.63 0.68 21.20 4.60 infill hole TP19-052 274.29 276.31 2.02 5.79 1.22 0.80 29.26 7.08 infill hole TP19-053 678.34 681.82 3.48 0.77 0.14 0.21 5.33 1.03 infill hole TP19-054 462.02 464.05 2.03 1.17 2.11 0.13 2.48 2.09 infill hole TP19-055 233.00 244.39 11.39 3.00 1.07 0.53 18.84 3.95 extension hole and 249.62 256.63 7.01 1.07 0.08 0.15 4.07 1.24 TP19-057 341.96 342.97 1.01 0.69 0.24 0.08 3.53 0.87 extension hole TP19-058 238.52 243.36 4.84 7.83 0.27 0.72 29.31 8.71 infill hole TP19-059 474.62 477.05 2.43 1.83 0.53 0.23 8.67 2.28 infill hole TP19-060 176.08 179.36 3.28 1.14 0.12 0.16 8.06 1.37 infill hole and 542.48 542.91 0.43 4.25 1.63 0.73 18.17 5.55 TP19-061 410.53 412.22 1.72 0.42 0.11 0.05 11.14 0.60 extension hole TP19-062 548.47 554.38 5.91 0.91 0.07 0.18 4.21 1.10 infill hole 560.44 560.79 0.35 1.72 1.03 0.16 6.60 2.29 TP19-063 245.56 253.79 8.23 3.26 0.60 0.53 21.26 4.06 extension hole with 245.76 247.00 1.24 10.49 2.45 2.48 79.41 13.89 and 264.56 265.80 1.24 0.98 0.32 0.06 4.71 1.19 and 276.10 276.76 0.66 1.42 0.14 0.12 7.83 1.63

m = metres represent down hole thickness as true thickness is not currently known, g/t = grams per tonne, CuEq** = copper equivalent values used: US$3.00 copper, US$1.15 zinc, US$1400 ($45.02/gram) gold, US$20.00 ($0.64/gram) silver. 100% metal recoveries were applied. CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. Holes TP-051 and TP-056 were not in the assay stream as they were used 100% for metallurgical and ore sorting studies. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Drilling continues to confirm the high-grade nature of the Tower deposit. Additional near surface drilling intersected high-grade copper mineralization that extends the Tower deposit 200m southward. Rockcliff’s geophysical surveys (airborne, surface and bore-hole) have confirmed a high priority exploration target, termed the Tower South Anomaly, located approximately 700m south of the current limit of the Tower deposit. Drilling is planned for the Tower South Anomaly and surrounding area to determine the copper potential to the south of the Tower deposit (see figure 1 below).

Presently, the Tower deposit is identified as a remobilized, single, steeply dipping, high-grade, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) lens that is located immediately below a 100m thick layer of Paleozoic limestone cover. The Tower deposit consists of stringers and massive sulphide lenses of chalcopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite. Drilling has intersected the deposit and the extension mineralization over a strike length of 850m and to a vertical depth of up to 600m. The Tower deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Within the property limits, the Tower deposit and the Tower South Anomaly are associated within a 12-kilometre-long arcuate trending magnetic horizon hosting several additional untested conductive airborne targets considered by the Company to be worthy of follow-up exploration.

Figure 1: Left Image: Tower deposit with associated airborne VTEM Tower Anomaly and VTEM Tower South Anomaly (untested). Right Image: Tower Deposit with associated surface VTEM Tower Anomaly and TDEM Tower South Anomaly (untested)



To view an image of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/52311_a0c5aec7d4c48abb_001full.jpg



Mineral Resource Statement

The following Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by Generic Geo Inc. with an effective date of March 18, 2019.

Category Volume

(m3 x 1000) Density

(tonnes/m3) Tonnage

(tonnes x 1000) Cu % Zn % Ag (ppm) Au (ppb) Thickness

(m) Indicated 334.901 3.237 1,084.186 3.73 1.05 17.279 546.878 2.06 Inferred 418.647 2.994 1,253.522 1.99 1.02 9.777 268.192 2.26

Notes:

CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. Mineral resources are estimated at a Cu cut-off of 0.5%. Specific Gravity measurements were taken on a portion of the samples and where actual measurements were not available an average of 3.00 was used. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. considered the Tower Copper Deposit to be reasonably amenable to extraction using underground mining methods. There are no known factors related to permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, environmental, and marketing or political issues which could materially affect the mineral resource at the time of reporting. The QP opinion (Generic Geo Inc.) is that the sample preparation, security, analytical procedures, and collar, survey, lithology and assay databases were adequate to be used for 3D modelling and resource estimation after the QA/QC review was completed and all issues were resolved. The quality of the drill database used for the resource estimation was excellent.

The Mineral Resource estimatefor the Tower deposit was prepared Mr. Kelly Malcolm P.Geo (APGO #2864) who is an independent Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Additional drill hole information from the 2019 Tower drill program is highlighted below:

Hole# UTM-E UTM-N Dip (deg) Azimuth

(deg) Length

metres TP19-038 486093 5980752 -50 305 272 TP19-039 486133 5980791 -49 308 260 TP19-040 486178 5980683 -53 305 437 TP19-041 486682.5 5981232.3 -51 283 548 TP19-042 486178 5980683 -60 305 527 TP19-043 486636.5 5981065 -58 284 653 TP19-044 486219 5980725 -58 305 475 TP19-045 486304 5980948 -47 301 269 TP19-046 486682.5 5981232.3 -61 283 641 TP19-047 486324 5980930 -55 303 341 TP19-048 486140 5980838 -66 285 311 TP19-049 486324 5980930 -62 305 404 TP19-050 486236 5980836 -66 303 398 TP19-051 486261 5080950 -54 287 244 TP19-052 486320 5980998 -64 305 335 TP19-053 486636.5 5981065 -62 284 713 TP19-054 486048 5981193 -61 103 521 TP19-055 486061 5980711 -50 305 275 TP19-056 486159 5981195 -54 109 224 TP19-057 486108 5980675 -52 305 404 TP19-058 486159 5981195 -61 119 281 TP19-059 486682.5 5981232.3 -48 275 536 TP19-060 486687.4 5981306.7 -63 285 602 TP19-061 486154 5980639 -53 305 509 TP19-062 486048 5981193 -65 103 602 TP19-063 486028 5980671 -50 305 308

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff’s core facility in Snow Lake to TSL Laboratories (TSL), in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

