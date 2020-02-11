Altus Midstream Expands Revolver Capacity to $800 Million

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (“Altus”) (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced that Altus Midstream LP (“Altus Midstream”) has exited the initial period under its credit facility and, as a result, expanded the revolver’s capacity to $800 million from the previous level of $650 million.



“Expanding our credit facility by $150 million gives us plenty of liquidity to execute our plan this year and next,” said Clay Bretches, Altus CEO and president. He noted that this increase in borrowing capacity has been anticipated since the terms of the amended revolver agreement were announced in May 2019.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing production from Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin, owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines, and has the option to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in the Salt Creek NGL pipeline. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Investors: (281) 302-2286 Patrick Cassidy Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West



