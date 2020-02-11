XpresSpa Launches Customer-Facing App to Improve Service Scheduling and Enhance Guest Loyalty

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced the launch of its customer-facing app, offering guests the opportunity to schedule services (massage, nail care, facial, hair and waxing) ahead of their arrival at the airport terminal. The app will also enable guests to manage their loyalty reward points and facilitate faster checkout upon completion of services.



Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO said, "In developing our app's capabilities, we listened intently to our high frequency and most loyal guests, who told us that enabling them to schedule services before proceeding through airport security and in advance of their arrival at XpresSpa was their number one priority. The app not only enables them to do that, but also manages their loyalty reward points while helping us build transactions through better retention of walkaways. Over time, we plan to introduce additional app elements, including payment options and the ability to rate your services.”

Now available on the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), guests who download the XpresSpa app during the first four weeks of the launch will receive a $10 gift certificate towards their next service for the first four weeks of the launch. It can be downloaded through the following links:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/xpresspa/id1454668696

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.icreon.xpresspa

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 51 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa provides almost one million services to customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

(203) 682-8253



