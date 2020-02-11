Webscale Wins 2020 Cloud Awards for “Best Cloud Hosting Provider” and “Most Promising Startup”

International Awards recognize Webscale’s Cloud Leadership and Innovation alongside IBM and Accenture

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, announced today that it has won the prestigious 2020 Cloud Awards in two categories: “Best Cloud Hosting Provider” and “Most Promising Startup,” joining the company of leading cloud computing businesses like Accenture, IBM, Automation Anywhere, SignalFx, Qubole and SnapLogic.



Webscale was recognized for its world-class cloud hosting platform, extraordinary business momentum, and for the volume of positive feedback received from its customers. The only cloud hosting solution that is both cloud and platform agnostic, Webscale’s “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud addresses the availability, performance, security, visibility, and control needs of any web application, regardless of platform. The company’s deployments include Magento, WordPress, Drupal, and many custom applications, across cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

“Webscale is a deserving winner in this year’s Cloud Awards program, not merely showing a dedication and commitment to excellence, but one fuelled by an unmatched passion for innovation,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards.

Over 1,800 digital applications in seven countries use the Webscale platform, including seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500. The company’s customers include marquee brands like Alex & Ani, Shinola, P&G, Regal Cinemas, Swarovski, Watsco, Ferguson, Bertelsmann, Dolls Kill, and Sphero.

During the recent Cyber Weekend , e-commerce stores powered by Webscale, were able to serve more than 4.7 billion HTTP page requests; deliver blazing fast page load speeds for over 28 million shoppers, while maintaining 100% uptime; and protect their infrastructure and online shoppers from more than 23.5 million cyberthreats. Webscale’s own revenues continue to accelerate at more than 100% YoY.

“These awards are a testament to our position in the market – and the importance of our platform and services for e-commerce businesses,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “We’re revolutionizing the way merchants leverage the cloud to deliver outstanding digital experiences to shoppers around the world, enabling them to effectively compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart in terms of their backend infrastructure, without having to incur millions of dollars in costs.”

About Webscale

Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, is the leader in cloud management, hosting, and automation for digital commerce businesses. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network), Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Partner), and Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Partner Network). Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses, and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

