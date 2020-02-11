OpenSlate Welcomes Stephanie Vandenberg as Senior Vice President of Sales, Brand and Agency Partnerships

Seasoned industry veteran brings years of integrated advertising and marketing experience to new role

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSlate , the leading independent provider of video content ratings across the world's largest digital platforms, announced today that Stephanie Vandenberg has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales, Brand and Agency Partnerships. Vandenberg brings over two decades of media and ad tech experience to OpenSlate, where she will spearhead growth by driving new brand partnerships and client-retention initiatives while overseeing the company’s sales strategy.



Prior to joining OpenSlate, Vandenberg served as the Senior Vice President & Head of Agency Partnerships at NinthDecimal, a leading omnichannel marketing platform providing data driven audience, insights, and measurement solutions with a strong focus on digital, social and all forms of TV (linear, addressable, OTT/CTV). While at NinthDecimal, Vandenberg secured partnerships across agency holding companies resulting in significant growth year-over-year. Before that, she was a global sales director at CNET where she drove growth for the publication’s international news and digital content sites through strategic partnerships with brands such as Oracle and Samsung.

"We are pleased to have Stephanie join our executive team,” said OpenSlate President, Brian Quinn. “Stephanie’s track record overwhelmingly proves she has a true knack for building and managing winning sales teams, securing company partnerships and driving growth year-over-year. She was the obvious choice to lead our sales team and support our vision for success in the new decade.”

Vandenberg added, "OpenSlate has a strategic and innovative approach to supporting today's top brand advertisers and agencies. The development of new agency partnerships will help strengthen our position and ultimately align our business goals with the entire media ecosystem. I'm thrilled to join their team and contribute to the company’s continued growth in the marketplace."

About OpenSlate

OpenSlate is a global, content-focused measurement and analytics company. The company’s technology and independent ratings system provides insight into the nature and quality of content on the world’s largest digital video platforms. OpenSlate is the only company that can comprehensively measure brand safety, suitability and context for advertisers, and identify the most effective content for their campaigns. OpenSlate is used by every major advertising holding company, as well as the world’s largest advertisers. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Ritchie

OpenSlate

kate@openslate.com



