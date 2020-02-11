Paycor Names Chuck Mueller as First Chief Revenue Officer

Human Capital Management Company Expands Executive Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the appointment of Chuck Mueller as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he will be responsible for growth strategies advancing Paycor’s leadership in the HCM market. With this leadership expansion, Paycor extends its commitment to helping business leaders modernize every aspect of people management, from the way they recruit, onboard and develop people, to how they pay and retain them and build a company culture.



Mueller brings more than 28 years of sales and client relations leadership experience to his CRO role at Paycor, where he will lead Paycor’s sales and marketing strategies and execution. Previously, Mueller was Executive Vice President of Fleetcor, a global provider of commercial payment solutions and spent more than 26 years in the HCM industry.

Paycor is one of the largest private companies in the Greater Cincinnati area. The company reported to the Cincinnati Business Courier more than $300 million in revenue for fiscal year 2019 (which ended in July 2019) and over 2,000 employees. Additionally, more than 42,000 customers, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, rely on Paycor for the technology and industry expertise that can help make a difference in their organizations. Paycor plans for continued success through additional employee support, product innovation and client growth.

Supporting Quotes

“With his impressive leadership credentials in leading large-scale sales organizations that delight customers and help grow the business, Chuck is a welcome addition to the Paycor executive team,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Office of Paycor. “He’ll be intimately familiar with customers’ needs and will be a key player as we continue to accelerate our growth.”

“The thing that attracted me to Paycor was the people, the culture and the growth opportunity,” said Chuck Mueller, Chief Revenue Officer at Paycor. “Paycor has been enriched in 30 years of great legacy, but what really excites me are the growth opportunities available to us and the impact we can have on the HCM market.”

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 30,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

