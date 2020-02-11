Magna Imperio Systems Provides Water Recovery Treatment for California Wineries

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems), Texas-based providers of technology and innovative water treatment solutions, has announced their newly established partnership with Mayacamas Warehousing, LLC; owner of a water treatment facility that currently provides clean, uncontaminated water to Sonoma-based Free Flow Wines. Free Flow currently provides packaging services for 30 out of the top 50 wineries in the United States.



In utilizing MI System’s Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) technology, Mayacamas Warehousing provides reusable water, impressively recovering 96 percent of the winery’s wastewater. This results in significant discharge and supply cost savings.

“Our efforts to help provide Mayacamas and Free Flow Wines with the ability to safely and efficiently reuse water is just the beginning for us and our relationships within the wine industry,” says CEO and Founder of MI Systems, Grant Page. “We are continuing to invest and grow as far and wide as possible, aiming to not only improve water treatment quality and efficiency within the United States, but across the world as well,” Page continues.

Free Flow Wine’s involvement with MI Systems coincides with their own personal mission to attain a more sustainable approach to wine packaging. Free Flow packages wine and other brand name sparkling wine products to Kegs and Cans for top wineries across the country.

“We are ecstatic that the water we receive from Mayacamas Warehousing utilizes MI System’s END® technology as it has already saved us an incredible amount of money, time and energy,” explains Rich Bouwer, President of Free Flow Wines. “Implementing MI System’s advanced technology aligns with our core values of pursuing a greener way to run and operate our business,” Bouwer concludes.

Free Flow Wines isn’t the first of its kind to include MI Systems’ processes into their water supply. The company has supplied systems to the brewing industry, municipal wastewater plants, and various industrial applications.

About Magna Imperio Systems

Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems) is a Texas-based, national and international water treatment solutions company that designs, develops, and manufactures the highest recovery, most energy and cost-efficient water treatment systems in the world. The core of MI Systems’ water treatment solutions is its patented Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) process, a transformation of the long-established electrodialysis reversal (EDR) process which has established new benchmarks in terms of energy efficiency and recovery for desalination technology. END® offers up to 60% energy savings versus traditional treatment technologies with clean water recoveries up to 99+%, capitalizing on the far-reaching impacts of Maximum Recovery, Minimum Energy™.

This level of recovery extends the life of each drop, and clients are able to minimize waste on direct treatment of water sources or recycle and reuse their wastewater for future processes, thus cutting costs by increasing their available water supply without purchasing additional water.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Lewis

TallGrass Public Relations

631-521-4960

jennifer.lewis@tallgrasspr.com



