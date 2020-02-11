Multiple Customer Wins for Evolving Systems in the APAC Region as Advanced Customer Engagement Proliferates

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, has announced a number of customer successes that underline the proliferation and importance of advanced Customer Engagement Use Cases across the Asia Pacific region. In recent months, the company has:



Won three new customers

Extended two existing contracts

Made provision for a number of other existing customers in the region to deploy additional and new Use Cases, implementing new campaign and loyalty strategies for existing customers

These developments underline the strong momentum building for Evolving Systems’ Customer Engagement solutions, which enable mobile operators to differentiate their offerings across customer lifecycles, and to provide key advantages to operators in a highly competitive market within which end-customer expectations are being redefined by 5G mobile and digitization.

Among Evolving Systems’ recently acquired customers are operators located in Cambodia and the Philippines. In the former, a leading Cambodian mobile operator is deploying an innovative campaign and loyalty project built on Evolving Systems’ technology. In the Philippines, a subsidiary of the largest telecommunications firm is creating a loyalty program in which members can earn and redeem points across multiple partners that reward them for their lifestyle activity and spending.

In addition to new customers, in Malaysia and Brunei, Evolving Systems has recently extended its current provision to a number of existing clients, as well as delivering additional new services and solutions. In Malaysia, via a long-term managed services agreement, Evolving Systems is supporting and enabling an offer of fully convergent service. A major change in market conditions in Brunei is causing operators to reconsider how they sell their services and, as Quality of Service and network coverage become identical across all operators, so Evolving Systems’ customer needs to differentiate based on products, service and price. As a result, Evolving Systems is implementing a personalized Next Best Offer and a new loyalty program that services both the client’s mobile and fixed line customers.

In Indonesia, where there are very high volumes of new activations in the prepaid market, Evolving Systems is enabling its customer to dynamically manage SIM ordering and distribution. It is implementing a new digital SIM platform that allows the operator’s sales channel to order and receive SIM cards using an app. The new platform also supports number management including chargeable golden numbers that can increase the operator’s revenue. In Guam, Evolving Systems is delivering a Next Best Action campaign platform that will target prepaid customers and tourists to a leading operator on the island nation.

Commented Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems: “I’m both proud and thrilled to make these announcements of multiple customer wins in a region that has always been a leader in deploying advanced technology. We know, and our customers know, that establishing close, rewarding relationships with their end-customers is absolutely key to winning market share in an extremely competitive commercial environment. Evolving Systems is unique in its ability to support and enable the truly innovative Use Cases that allow its customers to distinguish their offerings from those of their competitors.”

Stecker added: “I believe 2020, as 5G and service complexity increases and end-customer expectations grow across the industry, will be extremely exciting for our company. As these multiple wins suggest, Evolving Systems has established itself as the first-choice solution in customer engagement and, as a result, I am very excited about the company’s future.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 80 customers in over 55 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

