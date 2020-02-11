iCIMS Announces Alliance with Ceridian

Partnership powers a seamless integration between best-in-class talent acquisition platform and HCM leader

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, announced today that it has joined Ceridian’s Dayforce Software Partner Program (DSPP). As part of the new partnership, iCIMS and Ceridian will offer a seamless integration between iCIMS’ best-in-class talent acquisition platform and Ceridian’s human capital management platform, making it easier for mutual customers to exchange data across the entire candidate and employee lifecycle.

“Employers today demand more from their recruiting technologies to meet complex talent acquisition needs,” said Michael Wilczak, executive vice president at iCIMS. “The iCIMS and Ceridian alliance is a powerful combination, delivering our shared mid-market and global enterprise customers with premium talent acquisition software, while still affording them the opportunity to reap the benefits of integrating with their preferred core HCM system. The partnership provides a more repeatable integration process to improve both their user experience and recruiting capabilities – ultimately enabling them to work more effectively and drive hiring success.”

The Dayforce Software Partner Program is designed to help partners build out-of-the-box integrations to Dayforce and provides them with information, resources and documentation to leverage Ceridian’s standards and best practices. The iCIMS-Ceridian integration combines iCIMS’ talent acquisition solutions – three suites of products to attract, engage and hire top talent – with Ceridian Dayforce human capital management (HCM) products – HR, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management – to deliver joint customers a more strategic, collaborative approach to recruiting.

“We have a shared goal of improving efficiencies for employers, as they source, hire and successfully onboard new hires enabling them to quickly become productive employees,” said Jim Jensen, senior vice president of global partners & alliances at Ceridian. “We understand that in today’s workforce, employers have various hiring and talent management needs. Through this partnership, our mutual customers will benefit from having seamless integration between a focused talent acquisition solution and HCM solution working in harmony.”

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.​

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

