Cannabix Technologies Appoints VP of Technology Development

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace is pleased to report that Dr. Moe Paknahad has joined the Company as VP of Technology Development. Dr. Paknahad will help direct product development of Cannabix’s THC breathalyzer devices. Dr. Paknahad is an Electrical Engineer who has spent last 10 years on research and development and product development in biomedical and environmental monitoring devices with skills in prototyping, piloting and commercialization.



Dr. Paknahad received his PhD in electrical engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and completed his post-doctorate at the University of Toronto. He is a specialist in the areas of microfluidics, machine olfaction, sensors, organ-on-chip and lab-on-chip technologies. More recently he served as a product development specialist at CellScale Biomaterials and VitroFlo based in Ontario developing organ-on-chip in-vitro devices for drug screening purposes. In addition, he served as a technical lead and co-founder of early stage company developing energy harvesting technology. Dr. Paknahad played a significant role at UBC helping invent microfluidic gas analysis technology which is used for different applications ranging from human breath analysis to gas leakage detection in natural gas infrastructures.

Dr. Raj Attariwala stated, “Dr. Paknahad has deep knowledge of sensor technologies, pilot prototype production as well as commercialization and will be a great addition to our technical team for both microfluidic technologies and FAIMS.”

The Company has granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at $.80 for period of 2 years.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

