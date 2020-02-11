Datatrak International, Inc. to Exhibit at SCOPE Summit 2020

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the Life Sciences industry, today announced it will be exhibiting the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud at the 11th Annual SCOPE Summit in Orlando FL (Booth #612). Datatrak product experts will be on hand providing product demonstrations of the Enterprise Cloud Platform including Business Intelligence, CTMS, EDC, Image Capture and Centralized Endpoint Adjudication, ePRO, eCOA and eConsent.



“The Annual SCOPE Summit provides Datatrak an opportunity to connect with Clinical Operations & Research Executives to showcase the value our technology platform offers in reducing the operational costs of integrating redundant stand-alone systems,” said Scott DeMell, VP Sales at Datatrak.

“The focus of the Annual SCOPE Summit on driving innovation in clinical trials and digital health, and the fact that the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud eliminates point solutions and provides an integrated platform managed by a single vendor, aligns perfectly with the audience,” said Jim Bob Ward, CEO and President of Datatrak. “We are excited for the opportunity to engage with the SCOPE attendees, as we continue to expand the collection of data directly from patients and provide clients with a platform for Virtual Trials.”

Over 2,000 participants will gather at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, in Orlando, FL, February 18-21, 2020 for 4 days of in-depth discussions covering important issues in clinical trial planning and management.

Book an appointment with Datatrak at SCOPE (Booth #612) in Orlando to see the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud Platform. Click Here

See the release on the website: https://bit.ly/2vlBmmZ

About Datatrak International, Inc.:

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical, Phase I - Phase IV drug, device and diagnostic studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence, CTMS, Trial Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Endpoint Adjudication, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO, and eCOA.

Scott DeMell 4404430082 scott.demell@datatrak.com



