US Nuclear Joins the Brain-Machine Interface Revolution

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) recently signed a stock purchase agreement with start-up Grapheton Inc. to acquire a 40% stake in the company.



Similar to Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’, Grapheton is developing and manufacturing an advanced new generation of wearable and implantable brain-machine interface devices. Grapheton’s long-term goal is dedicated specifically to treating injuries and disease such as spinal injuries, pain reduction, Parkinson’s Disease, epilepsy, stroke, and possibly Alzheimer’s. Grapheton already has several pivotal and patented advantages in the field, including:

Grapheton’s electrodes utilize a new carbon-based material that doesn’t corrode and can last as long as 40 years or more compared to less than five years from other providers, which is extremely important considering the invasive surgery required for installation or maintenance of the probes. Self-charging supercapacitor which uses the brain’s own salty liquid environment as the power source, meaning that unlike other providers, no battery maintenance is required to reinstall a new battery while also ensuring that aging batteries will not leak any chemicals into the brain. Again, a huge advantage for reducing the surgery and maintenance required. Two-way electrical and chemical communication with brain neurons, meaning that Grapheton’s probes can not only send electrical signals, but also listen, record, and respond to the body’s electrical and chemical signals simultaneously.

Grapheton’s products are already in use at various research centers and currently include: ECoG probes (electrocorticography- monitoring the electrical activity of the brain), spinal stimulation probes for spinal injuries, brain chemical sensors, surface electrodes for MRIs, and other micro-electrode arrays and electrochemical sensors. US Nuclear will provide systems engineering, manufacturing, and marketing support to help Grapheton leverage their unique patented advantages and make these products commercially available to all people who can benefit from them. US Nuclear’s monetary support will also enable Grapheton to research and develop new and exciting brain-machine interface products.

