Angola's First Lady defends strengthened actions in favour of women

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 11 - The First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, defended the need to develop actions towards women, at the level of the financial system, such as facilitating access to credit, micro-credit programmes and dissemination of financial literacy for the empowerment of women. ,

Ana Dias Lourenço, who was speaking at the 24th General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies, under the slogan "Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment: the Road to the Africa we want", said that economic and social development, the dissemination of innovation, job creation and environmental sustainability should be enhanced.

The Angolan First Lady underscored that the defence of gender equality and women's empowerment is the legitimization of the rights and equal treatment among women and men, girls and boys, meaning that all human beings are free to develop their skills and make their choices, regardless of the restrictions imposed by the roles traditionally assigned to women and men.

According to the First Lady, the promotion of policies for education, professional development and women's empowerment are crucial as they help to promote gender equality.

"Community support and social activism initiatives are key to the implementation of sustainable development objectives," she stressed.

She also spoke of the people’s health, in particular maternal and child health, with a focus on the most vulnerable women, those living with HIV, as one of her areas of action.

In relation to the Born Free to Shine Campaign, which is of her initiative, the First Lady explained that the goal is to reduce the rate of HIV transmission from mother to child from 26 percent to 14 percent by 2021.

