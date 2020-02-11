Atari® and Wonder Join Forces on Cross-Platform Gaming

Atari will Leverage WonderOS Technology and Intellectual Property Assets to Bring Enhanced Cross-Platform Functionality to the Atari VCS™ and Other Devices

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced that it has acquired an exclusive license for all assets of Wonder, the innovative gaming company behind WonderOS, an Android-based hybrid mobile gaming and entertainment platform.



Wonder was founded in 2016 by CEO Andy Kleinman, an entrepreneur and former executive of Disney and mobile game companies Scopely and Zynga. Wonder has a diverse roster of media and entertainment industry investors. The pioneering WonderOS technology was designed to unify mobile, console, and PC gaming experiences, offering an ecosystem that gives access to multi-platform games, entertainment apps, and streaming services — locally or through the cloud.

Atari anticipates incorporating WonderOS into the development roadmap of the Atari Video Computer System ( Atari VCS ™) and making it available across mobile devices, which will further expand the capabilities and reach of the home gaming and entertainment system.

As Atari continues to grow its mobile game business, and re-enter the home hardware market with the new Atari VCS, the WonderOS and mobile IP will make an important contribution in the coming years as the company drives to make mobile gaming and content streaming persistent and pervasive for consumers.

“As a life-long gamer and fan of the brand, I can’t imagine a better company than Atari to be moving forward with,” said Kleinman. “I am confident that Atari is the right partner to bring Wonder’s promising technology to market.”

“Atari has strong mobile gaming business and deep experience as a publisher,” said Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais. “Incorporating Wonder’s exciting technology will accelerate mobile integration within the Atari VCS platform, while better positioning Atari to capitalize on the promise offered by 5G digital cellular networks.”

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

© 2020 Atari VCS, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About WONDER

Founded by game industry veteran Andy Kleinman in 2016, Wonder raised $14M USD in venture capital from high-profile investors including Grishin Robotics and TCL Communications, with additional contributions made by Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, former Sega CEO Hayao Nakayama, former Disney Interactive president John Pleasants, Grammy-winning artist Shakira, late NBA Commissioner David Stern, and former Zynga, Facebook, and MySpace executive, Owen Van Natta.

