Terrestrial Energy Appoints the Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister, to Advisory Board

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy has appointed the Right Honourable Stephen Harper to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Harper served as Canada's twenty-second Prime Minister from 2006 to 2015.

“In every region of the world, energy consumption is growing. In the years ahead, demand for safe and reliable energy will only be met if we can bring low emissions resources to market in a cost competitive way,” said Mr. Harper.

“Canada is an energy superpower that has a long history of embracing innovation,” said Mr. Harper. “Generation IV nuclear technology is an exciting new chapter in this legacy and represents the next frontier of energy development. I am excited to join Terrestrial Energy’s International Advisory Board and look forward to working with their team to deploy this potentially transformative technology.”

“Mr. Harper has long recognized the importance of energy markets to economic growth and to Canada in particular. His involvement in Terrestrial Energy comes at a time when governments across Canada and other advanced industrial economies are recognizing the strategic, economic and environmental importance of Generation IV nuclear innovation,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “It is a great honour to welcome the former Prime Minister to Terrestrial Energy’s Advisory Board.”

Mr. Harper joins a distinguished group of advisory board members consisting of former G-7 Ministers, former executives of Fortune 500 companies and former heads of nuclear regulatory agencies. The board guides the Company as it works to bring its Integral Molten Salt Reactor technology to energy markets at a time of growing national interest in Generation IV advanced nuclear technologies.

About Stephen Harper

The Right Honourable Stephen Harper served as Canada’s twenty-second Prime Minister from 2006 to 2015. He led a government that focused on pragmatic, growth-oriented economic policies and results-driven social policy. Harper has been a longtime advocate for Canadian energy in global markets. An economist by training, Prime Minister Harper currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Harper & Associates, a global consulting firm.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high-grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants within ten years.

