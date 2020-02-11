Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Report 2020 - 2026 | NGS Industry Share, Growth, Insights and Forecast

Key Companies Covered in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market Research Report are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., PierianDx, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BGI, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Next-Generation Sequencing Market size is projected to reach USD 31,411.3 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 6,335.2 million in 2018. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a report, titled, “Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Type (Products, Instruments & Software, Consumables, Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centres, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The report further mentions that the market would gain momentum from the implementation of genomics projects in countries, such as Qatar and the U.K.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the NGS market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

What are the opportunities and challenges that the market is expected to face?

Which strategies are being adopted by key players to increase sales?

How many mergers and acquisitions took place in the industry?

Which region would lead in terms of revenue in the coming years?

Drivers-

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Growth

Increasing demand for accurate, cost-effective, and quick DNA sequencing data interpretation is affecting the market positively. NGS facilitates the diagnosis of diseases and research by enabling the sequencing of massive amount of DNA in a single run. Additionally, active government support and the introduction to next-generation sequencing-based diagnostics are set to boost the NGS market growth.

Moreover, the application of NGS is upsurging rapidly across the world for diagnosing diseases owing to its low cost. The emergence of numerous testing services and test kits for genetic testing, cancer diagnosis, and non-invasive prenatal testing would also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition to that, improved reimbursement coverage for NGS-based diagnostic tests, increasing research activities, and rising incidence of chronic diseases are anticipated to augment the growth of the market in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





Regional Analysis-

Active Government Support to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America. Out of these, North America generated USD 2,331.4 million in 2018 in terms of next-generation sequencing market revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the direct presence of reputed manufacturers, and active government support.

Europe, on the other hand, is estimated to expand considerably backed by increasing strategic partnerships amongst key players, rising emphasis on precision medicines, and growing investments in research. Asia Pacific would grow remarkably on account of the ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising number of awareness programs regarding reproductive health, and increasing incidence of genetic disorders.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Strengthen Position

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Illumina, Inc. are projected to lead in the forthcoming period owing to their rising number of strategic partnerships, robust geographical presence, and diversified product portfolio. Other companies are also striving persistently to gain the maximum NGS market share by launching new products. Below are a few of the key industry developments:

June 2019 : Saphetor SA, a precision medicine company headquartered in Switzerland, collaborated with Swift Biosciences Inc., a developer of molecular biology reagents for research and diagnostic applications based in Michigan, to provide a set of NGS technologies and products for clinical, translational, and genomics research applications.

: Saphetor SA, a precision medicine company headquartered in Switzerland, collaborated with Swift Biosciences Inc., a developer of molecular biology reagents for research and diagnostic applications based in Michigan, to provide a set of NGS technologies and products for clinical, translational, and genomics research applications. January 2019: PierianDx, Inc., a provider of a comprehensive combination of technology and services based in Missouri, declared its multi-year, non-exclusive, and strategic partnership with Illumina, Inc., a developer of integrated systems headquartered in California. The main aim of this collaboration is to offer a variant interpretation and reporting solution based on the former’s clinical genomics knowledgebase and clinical genomics workspace platform for specific Illumina oncology products.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies operating in the next-generation sequencing market. They are as follows:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

PierianDx

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BGI

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN

Other prominent players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries New Product Launch Startups with their Funding Overview Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global NGS Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Instruments & Software Consumables Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Diagnostics Research Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Geography Forecast till 2026

ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Geography forecast till 2026

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulin (Intravenous Immunoglobulin and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin), Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Influenza Medication Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Baloxavir marboxil, Oseltamivir phosphate, Others), By Influenza Type (Influenza A, Influenza B), By Route of Administration (Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/next-generation-sequencing-market-9194





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.