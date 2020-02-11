Bond Acquires Customer Marketing Firm, rDialogue

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty, a global customer experience and loyalty management company, announced today that it has acquired Atlanta-based rDialogue, a customer marketing firm.



On the heels of announcing a newly appointed president, this is the first in a series of planned acquisitions to accelerate the company’s growth strategy and expanded offerings. Bond incorporates a unique blend of human-centered design, data science, technology and loyalty mechanics to create meaningful impact for brands, their customers, and their people. Bond, repeatedly recognized as a leader in loyalty services by industry analysts, continues to expand its consulting and advisory capabilities and deliver transformative growth for its clients.

rDialogue, which has offices in Atlanta, Denver, and New York, has a strong track record of providing data-driven insights and customer relationship strategies for leading brands across industry sectors including hospitality, financial services, retail, and pharma. This acquisition bolsters Bond’s expertise in strategic advisory services to help brands strengthen relationships and optimize the customer journey across all human and digital touch points. rDialogue will continue to deliver its agile, high-touch services to clients, while now being able to provide a full suite of solutions through a variety of Bond assets.

“We are excited about the merging of two great brands, as our businesses have great synergy and a strong cultural fit,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “The acquisition of rDialogue is consistent with Bond’s long-term growth strategy to serve the market through innovative solutions, and to continue to lead by solving complex business challenges for global brands.”

“Joining Bond allows us to seamlessly amplify and scale the work for our clients and enables our team to fulfill the same mission we have always had, to make the world better for customers and for the brands that care about them,” said Phil Rubin, CEO and founder of rDialogue. “On behalf of our entire team, we are thrilled to be joining the Bond team and continuing to find new ways to help our clients grow through innovative solutions and transformational change.”

Bond is planning a series of acquisitions and new partnerships that will help the company accelerate its growth and support an increased demand for depth in innovative customer experience and loyalty services, and also for leading-edge technology platforms. At the same time, Bond continues to grow its roster of clients, enhance and expand its offerings, and grow its team. Further acquisitions will be announced in the coming months.

About Bond Brand Loyalty

Bond is a global, data-driven customer experience and loyalty management business. It specializes in the Marketing, Measurement, and Management of powerful experiences that build brand loyalty for the world’s most influential brands. Bond creates authentic, profitable, and long-lasting relationships for our clients through a combination of services that includes loyalty solutions, customer experience design, marketing research, customer analytics, live brand experiences, and proprietary technology platforms. Bond has been recognized as a Best Managed Company for the second year in a row and is certified as a Great Place to Work. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com, follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter, or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663.

About rDialogue

rDialogue is a customer marketing firm that accelerates the development of smart and profitable relationships between leading brands and customers. The data-driven firm blends science and art to develop and execute innovative marketing strategies around loyalty and relationship marketing. rDialogue clients include global brands seen as loyalty leaders, and those that aspire to be. Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Denver and New York, the firm was founded in 2006 and is known for its work for clients such as Nordstrom, Nike, and Mandarin Oriental. For more information, visit rdialogue.com .

