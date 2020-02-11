Orange County Becomes the First North Carolina County to Purchase Envision EV ARC™ Solar Powered EV Charging Product

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that Orange County has become the first North Carolina county to purchase the Company’s EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure product. The EV ARC™ is being used to charge Orange County’s electric fleet vehicles.



“Orange County is excited to be the first county government in North Carolina to operate fleet vehicles on off-grid solar power,” said Brennan Bouma, Orange County Sustainability Coordinator. “This charging station represents an important step in our transition to 100% renewable energy. The EV ARC will lower the operating cost of our new ‘Mobility on Demand’ vehicles while increasing the coverage and convenience of Orange County Public Transportation.”

Orange County was assisted in the deployment of the EV ARC™ product through a North Carolina grant made possible through the Clean Fuels Advanced Technology Project. The grant program required that funded electric vehicle charging infrastructure must not cause any ground or environmental disruption such as trenching or cutting of concrete. Envision’s EV ARC™ product is deployed without the requirement for any construction or environmental impact and as such was an ideal solution for the grant.

“Like our municipal customers, county governments are electrifying their fleets and they need a scalable and impact-free deployment like only our EV ARC can provide,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “I’m happy to add Orange County to our growing list of county customers who are taking advantage of our technology and its rapid, predictable and cost-effective deployment and operation.”

As of 2016, there were 3,007 counties, 64 parishes, 19 organized boroughs, 10 census areas, 41 independent cities, and the District of Columbia for a total of 3,142 counties and county-equivalents in the 50 states and District of Columbia. Envision’s management believes that all will electrify their fleets in the future and that contract wins in diverse counties across the U.S. continue to be an area of sales focus and growth.

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, https://www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

