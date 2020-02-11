Predictive Technology Group Announces Beta Test Results for its ARTguide™ Test

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group (OTC PINK: PRED) (“Predictive” or “The Company”), a leader in helping identify barriers that impact women’s health and build healthier families through its innovations to deliver personalized medicine, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Predictive Laboratories, received interim beta test results from its ARTguide™ test evaluating over 1,000 patients for risk of endometriosis at beta clinical sites. Initial test results have exceeded the Company’s expectations and parameters established during research and development. Prospective data continue to accumulate regarding pregnancy rates and other treatment outcomes, which will be shared in more detail later this year.



ARTguide™ is a non-invasive test that combines DNA marker genotypes with clinical predictors in a validated algorithm, which indicates a woman’s personal risk for endometriosis. The ARTguide™ test also assesses dozens of mutations in 12 established fertility genes to help optimize advanced fertility care.

“We are pleased with the findings from the ARTguide™ beta test results. ARTguide™ provides physicians with clinically useful information helping guide women’s care,” said Dr. Kenneth Ward, M.D., laboratory director of Predictive Laboratories. “For patients seeking advanced infertility treatment, we believe that this test will offer meaningful insight into therapy best suited to lead to a successful pregnancy.”

Dr. Gassan Haddad, medical director at Houston Fertility Institute, added, “We are excited to be collaborating with Predictive Laboratories in beta testing of ARTguide™ and are happy to have surpassed over 1,000 patient results. Houston Fertility Institute is also participating in an IRB approved ARTguide™ retrospective study (patients with known ART outcomes) to be published later this year.”

Bradley Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Predictive Technology Group, added, “Completing over 1,000 patient tests is an important milestone towards the validation and commercialization of ARTguide™. To be able to provide a better understanding of fertility barriers and a course of action for overcoming those barriers to women and their families who are struggling is a real game-changer and long over-due. We are happy with the beta test results so far indicating that ARTguide™ is a powerful tool for optimizing advanced fertility care.”

Most female infertility can be treated with existing medications or surgery; however, the optimal treatment of infertility may be different if a physician knows that a woman has endometriosis or another genetic disorder. More than 50 percent of infertile women have endometriosis according to several studies. In the past, most women had a laparoscopy before being treated with ART. Today most women never get a definitive surgical procedure to diagnose endometriosis because of improved ART treatments, and because of the cost and surgical risks associated with laparoscopy.

About Endometriosis

Endometriosis is found in 50 percent or more of infertile women. Endometriosis is characterized by an abnormal growth of the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus (endometrium) outside of the uterus – usually in the pelvis and abdomen, but also in distal sites (e.g. lung, heart, brain). It is a complicated and painful disorder that dramatically affects women’s lives. From diminished quality of life and increased incidence of depression, to adverse effects on intimate relationships and limitations in participation in daily activities, it impacts women at home, at work and at play. Endometriosis is poorly predicted by symptoms. Many infertility patients with endometriosis have no symptoms. As a result, the diagnosis is not made. And it is not treated. Importantly, because the evaluation of unexplained infertility no longer includes a mandatory laparoscopy, many women (58% in some studies) do not have their endometriosis diagnosis made. Thus, they may undergo unnecessary treatments, or they may respond less favorably to standard infertility treatments. Indeed, many have failed 3 or more IVF cycles. Hormonal suppression and laparoscopic treatment of minimal or mild endometriosis improves pregnancy rates regardless of the treatment modality or the follow-up care.

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories’ discoveries in molecular and genetic diagnostics focus on unmet needs in women’s health, infertility and other diseases. Predictive Laboratories offers earlier detection of disease through genetic assessment to guide personalized precision medicine. Leveraging its vast genetic database, Predictive Laboratories enables the discovery of genes and gene mutations that identify hard-to-diagnose and detect diseases and their prognosis.

The Company’s proprietary tests include ARTguideTM and FertilityDXTM. ARTguideTM is a blood test that assesses a woman’s endometriosis risk and 12 other well defined genetic causes of infertility in order to optimally navigate the path towards conception. FertilityDXTM is a comprehensive test and service, using the parental genetic assessment as the map to guide the journey to successful pregnancy and a healthy newborn. Predictive Laboratories’ tests are processed at the Company’s state-of-the-art CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory, equipping physicians with the robust diagnostic tools to provide personalized treatment for their patients. For more information, visit www.predictivelabs.com .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The Companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contacts

For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com or contact:

Media Contact

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

pbursey@lifescicomms.com

646-876-4932

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2568



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.