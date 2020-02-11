MasterControl Releases Multiple Platform Updates to Further Optimize Digital Manufacturers’ Workflows and User Experiences

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced the latest updates to its Manufacturing Excellence ™ (Mx) and Quality Excellence ™ (Qx) solutions. In addition to offering streamlined user experiences and interfaces, the new features allow manufacturers to easily identify which projects are on track and which are at risk of delay. This means users can deploy resources as needed and keep operations running smoothly.



The new features within the Manufacturing Excellence™ solution include the following:

Mx – Phase Projections: The phase projections property allows any data entry to be displayed anywhere in the production record. This saves users significant time and removes room for error, allowing them to reference information entered anywhere in a record without having to navigate through the record or re-enter information already entered in another location.

This new Production Dashboard widget allows production record users to view the number of units or operations remaining to be completed within a selected master template. This new widget is one of several additions to the Production Dashboard that can provide live updates and summarized information of interest on specific products. The dashboard can be customized for each user to ensure that the information is relevant for their role.

In addition to the newly branded aesthetic of the Quality Excellence™ solution, more features have been added that continue to enhance the user experience and user interface. One example is the PDF Viewer feature, which allows users to review a PDF in the system without downloading the file separately. The updated Quality Excellence™ solution offers users a truly next-generation quality and compliance cloud platform that helps organizations bring life-changing innovations to market faster than ever.

“We listen closely to our customers and continually strive to deliver the most intuitive, seamless user experiences along with the most forward-thinking technologies,” said Matt Lowe, President of Labs at MasterControl. “Many of our recent updates were designed in direct response to customer requests at our annual Hackathon during our Masters Summit. These features drive real-time efficiencies for our customers, and we’re thrilled to deliver a variety of new capabilities via state-of-the-art cloud technology.”

For more information on MasterControl and its Manufacturing Excellence™ solution that connects core manufacturing systems and digitizes the last mile of production on the manufacturing floor, please visit https://www.mastercontrol.com/manufacturing/ . For information on the company’s Quality Excellence™ solution, please visit https://www.mastercontrol.com/quality/ . To experience MasterControl solutions and speak with Mx Business Development Manager Chris Dierig in-person, visit them at booth #1583 at MD&M West , the world’s largest medical design and manufacturing event, taking place February 11-13, 2020 in Anaheim, CA.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608



