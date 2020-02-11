Verizon and Sequans team up to fast-track IoT device deployments in just minutes

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



Monarch Go is certified by Verizon as an end device, enabling the connection of wireless-IoT devices to Verizon’s LTE network in record time compared to prior modules.

Embedded with an optimized LTE antenna and pre-installed ThingSpace IoT SIM making cellular connectivity seamless for device makers.

Verizon is the first carrier in the world to certify this latest innovation.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has launched Monarch Go and Monarch GPS, two Verizon-certified LTE-M products ideal for companies looking to fast-track commercial deployments of wireless-IoT connected devices. The tech company is the first carrier in the world to certify these Sequans all-in-one modem components.



The plug-and-play Verizon-certified devices - Monarch Go and Monarch Go-GPS - are based on Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS)’ Monarch GM01Q LTE-M module. Embedded with an optimized LTE antenna and a pre-installed ThingSpace-enabled IoT SIM, the products are certified by Verizon, offering device makers the shortest possible route to market by eliminating the need for additional lengthy design and testing cycles. Monarch Go and Monarch Go-GPS come with optional Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Bluetooth capabilities. Monarch Go can be activated online instantly. All a customer has to do is simply select a ThingSpace IoT connectivity plan and pay via credit card. The Monarch Go family of devices is now available in the U.S., with global availability planned for later this year. Monarch Go is available through solutions provider Avnet.



“Monarch Go is an industry-first, game-changing IoT accelerator that not only significantly reduces time-to-market to the absolute minimum, but also removes risk for our customers by requiring minimal certification,” said Brian Mecum, Vice President, Verizon. “Monarch Go, based on Sequans’ industry-leading Monarch technology, is a powerful solution with key IoT capabilities, including ultra-low power consumption. It just works, and our partners appreciate this tremendously”.



“Cost and time are the two biggest barriers device makers face when deploying next-generation cellular devices to the market. Monarch Go, on Verizon’s LTE network coupled with ThingSpace IoT platform allows for easy connection to cloud services from third parties,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “We believe that this is going to be a game changer for the industry.”



One of the first companies to leverage the capabilities of Monarch Go includes Go!Foton, a global optical fiber solutions manufacturer. The Company recently deployed an outdoor fiber terminal with onboard intelligence that adds unprecedented visibility throughout the network including bi-directional in-line optical power, port engagement sensing, environmental measurements, and operational monitoring and transfers data to the network manager for notification and alarming.



"Monarch Go simplified the integration to Verizon’s network, which allowed us to focus on our area of expertise,” said David Z. Chen, CTO, Go!Foton. “In one week we were able to wirelessly enable our new IoT products faster than we ever thought possible—making the OSP network visible.”



You can learn more about Verizon’s ThingSpace platform here and can activate your Monarch Go here.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

