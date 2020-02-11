Iconic Brands' Hooters Spirits Premium Line Now Available in Hooters Corporate Restaurants in 22 States

/EIN News/ --



Expansion Plans for Placement of Hooters Spirits Include its Franchised Restaurants and Off-Premise Retail Distribution

Amityville, NY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that its private-label Hooters Spirits products, a premium line of alcohol beverages that includes an array of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and whiskey options, is now available in Hooters corporate restaurants in 22 states across the United States. Iconic is supporting the rollout of the product line with marketing initiatives to help raise awareness of the brand, both inside and outside of the Hooters restaurants.

Iconic is currently engaged in the second phase of a 2-phase expansion rollout of its Hooters Spirits product line. It successfully completed Phase 1 with the expansion of the product line into all Hooters corporate restaurants where permissible by state law. Phase 2 will continue the expansion of the Hooters Spirits product line into franchise restaurants where permissible by state law. Franchise stores are adding Hooters Spirits products as they choose and see fit. Phase 2 will continue with the expansion and distribution of Hooters Spirits products into off-premise retail locations.

The rollout and marketing campaigns will feature event launches, contests and giveaways, including an autographed Chase Elliott No. 9 Hooters Spirits Chevy Camaro ZL1 diecast giveaway, social media campaigns, and the launch of additional bottle sizes.

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “This is an opportune time to begin the execution of our rollout plan on a much greater scale. The Hooters Spirits product line has been a hit with patrons and fans of Hooters, and we look forward to expanding distribution worldwide. As a 36-year-old brand, Hooters has an incredibly loyal following, and we intend to use that to capitalize on the success of this line of spirits.”

Iconic has a strong relationship with the Hooters chain of casual restaurants and makes its products available on Hooters menus through a private-label affiliation. Iconic provides full-service turnkey private labeling-enabled expertise in product sourcing, product development, brand development, marketing and distribution.

The full line of Hooters Spirits includes Vodka, Gin, Rum (Dark & Light), Tequila (Silver & Gold), American Whiskey and Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey.

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters restaurant opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private-label beverage company and affiliate of Iconic, for Hooters restaurants and off-premise retail locations both domestically and internationally.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com ; bivivodka.com ; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @IconicBrandsUS; @HootersSpirits; @BiviVodka

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @HootersSpirits; @BellissimaProsecco; @Bivivodka

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact:



Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



IR@iconicbrandsusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.