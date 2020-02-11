Intelligent Systems Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



“Our top-line growth was again better than anticipated as our unique offering resonated well with top-tier global companies seeking to partner with a flexible and nimble credit technology provider,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “We achieved revenues of $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $34.3 million for the fiscal year of 2019, representing growth of 70% and 71%, respectively, over the prior year periods. I am pleased with the strong performance the team has achieved and more importantly the strong financial position Intelligent Systems is in as we head into fiscal year 2020. Our strong cash position is expected to continue to grow even though we continue to invest in the business to drive growth and deliver sustainable shareholder value.”

Mr. Strange continued, “As we look to fiscal year 2020, we do not anticipate the level of growth we have seen in 2019, in which we helped launch major new projects for high visibility customers. We will focus on solidifying our infrastructure and continuing to provide the best support possible, doing whatever it takes, and use this year as a building period pursuing the steps needed to ensure CoreCard exceeds current customer expectations as they grow their card portfolios. In order to achieve long-term sustainable growth, it is imperative we take the needed time this year to build a strong and stable foundation for the business. We expect our processing services business to continue to grow and set the stage for even more growth in 2021.”

Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Total revenues of $10,303,000 and $34,303,000 for the three and twelve-month periods, respectively. Growth represented 70%, and 71% for the three and twelve-month periods, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2018.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31,

(in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 License $ 2,000 $ 1,060 $ 5,725 $ 1,349 Professional services 5,998 2,992 19,203 11,041 Processing and maintenance 1,879 1,632 7,650 6,394 Third party 426 370 1,725 1,316 Total $ 10,303 $ 6,054 $ 34,303 $ 20,100

Income from operations was $3,979,000 for the fourth quarter compared to income from operations of $2,268,000 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2019 income from operations was $13,382,000 compared to $6,142,000 in the comparable prior year.

Net income was $3,697,000 for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $2,427,000 in the comparable prior year quarter. Full year 2019 net income was $10,969,000 compared to $6,244,000 in the comparable prior year.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.41 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Full year 2019 earnings per diluted share was $1.22 compared to $0.70 in the comparable prior year.

Investor Conference Call Today

The company is holding an investor conference call today, February 11, 2020, at 11 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by dialing (855) 766-6518 and entering conference ID 2061606. As part of the conference call Intelligent Systems will be conducting a question and answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to fax@intelsys.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com as soon as available after the call.

The company will file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in early March. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-K on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC site, www.sec.gov.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation

For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. ( www.corecard.com ) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or expectations of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its management with respect to, among other things, results of operations, product plans, and financial condition. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers’ requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

Intelligent Systems Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Services $ 8,303 $ 4,994 $ 28,578 $ 18,751 Products 2,000 1,060 5,725 1,349 Total net revenue 10,303 6,054 34,303 20,100 Cost of revenue Services 3,314 2,416 11,759 8,388 Products − − − 136 Total cost of revenue 3,314 2,416 11,759 8,524 Expenses Marketing 27 15 151 255 General and administrative 1,101 469 3,495 1,826 Research and development 1,882 886 5,516 3,353 Income from operations 3,979 2,268 13,382 6,142 Other income (loss) (115 ) (22 ) 133 106 Income before Income taxes 3,864 2,246 13,515 6,248 Income taxes 167 (181 ) 2,546 4 Net income $ 3,697 $ 2,427 $ 10,969 $ 6,244 Earnings per share attributable to Intelligent Systems Corporation: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.28 $ 1.24 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.27 $ 1.22 $ 0.70 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,913,655 8,817,988 8,873,071 8,796,321 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 9,014,032 8,984,804 8,967,901 8,948,518





Intelligent Systems Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS (unaudited) (audited)

Current assets: Cash $ 26,415 $ 18,919 Marketable securities ‒ 349 Accounts receivable, net 8,759 3,731 Notes and interest receivable, current portion ‒ 581 Other current assets 905 1,202 Total current assets 36,079 24,782 Investments 3,081 760 Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion 1,795 1,745 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 2,177 1,513 Other long-term assets 1,108 504 Total assets $ 44,240 $ 29,304 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 403 $ 272 Deferred revenue, current portion 689 781 Accrued payroll 2,503 1,145 Accrued expenses 153 71 Income tax payable 1,100 284 Other current liabilities 1,345 719 Total current liabilities 6,193 3,272 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 23 111 Long-term lease obligation 460 ‒ Deferred tax liability 275 ‒ Total noncurrent liabilities 758 111 Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,924,988 and 8,817,988 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 89 88 Additional paid-in capital 15,450 15,050 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94 ) (92 ) Accumulated income 21,844 10,875 Total Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity 37,289 25,921 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 44,240 $ 29,304

For further information, call

Matt White, 770-564-5504 or

email to matt@intelsys.com



