APPLife Digital Solutions, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, is pleased to announce that its common stock has been uplisted to the OTCQB platform, effective immediately.



“We are very pleased to have been accepted to trade on the OTCQB platform. With the recent successful launch of our first two e-commerce businesses, Rooster Essentials and B2BCHX , we believe that this uplisting will further enhance our visibility within the investment community and help broaden our shareholder base,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife.

The OTCQB is considered by the SEC as an “established public market” for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements. Therefore, the majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

ABOUT OTCQB MARKET

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more, visit OTCQB .

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

